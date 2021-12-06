Fortnite is a title that everyone knows. The very famous battle royale of Epic Games has depopulated in a big way and even now it manages to thrill a number of players that takes your breath away! Certainly a large part of his success is also due to the continuous support that the company offers him, with an infinite succession of updates and seasons full of new and undiscovered content!

As you may know just yesterday the second chapter of the game ended, and with the beginning of chapter 3 the news will be many. Today we want to share with you a crazy addition! If you are curious to know what is cooking then stay with us because you will see some good ones!

Fortnite: chapter 3 will welcome the Rock!

Today finally debuts the third chapter of Fortnite, which has kept millions of fans on their toes for weeks! Now, after the numerous leaks that have occurred in the last period, the first official news arrives on this new adventure that awaits us. And today’s protagonist is none other than the very famous The Rock!

It had been rumored for some time now about the arrival of Dwayne Johnson in the title, but nothing had been confirmed and it was only guesswork. However Epic Games has finally decided to publish the official trailer, which as always we leave you at the end of the article if you are interested, revealing its presence! The Rock will land on Fortnite!

And the news doesn’t stop there! The new character is in fact The Foundation, whose identity everyone wanted to discover!

In short, the renowned actor will be the protagonist of the next few weeks, and we can’t wait for the game to come back online after the maintenance period to be able to try every single feature of this new chapter that promises to be full of secrets and surprises! We are sure that also in this round Epic Games will have a lot to offer.

