Chapter 4′ is going to be the longest movie in the saga, and this is why

In the last Comic Con we finally had access to the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth installment of the saga that is still under the control of Chad Stahelsky (without neglecting other possible franchises, such as that adaptation of Ghost of Tsushima is already preparing), will arrive at the point of greatest consolidation of John Wick as a cultural phenomenon, since in recent times two ambitious spin offs. One is a series The Continentalfocused on the youth of Winston’s character (Ian McShane). Another is a movie with Anne of Arms as a hit man, ballerina.

Projects capable of generating expectation by themselves, but the attachment to the character of Keanu Reeves is maintained and there is a desire that John Wick: Chapter 4 the premiere March 24, 2023. Stahelski has just been interviewed by Variety in line with Day shift (Netflix movie with Jamie Foxx Y Dave Franco which he has been in charge of producing), and has revealed that the film is almost finished. He has also given other significant details, such as the fact that John Wick: Chapter 4 It’s going to be the longest installment in the franchise to date. He has not said exactly how much the minutes amount to, but it can be expected that it exceeds the 131 minutes that it lasted John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.





Baba Yaga’s misdeeds have tended to exceed the length of every previous film: the first John Wick It lasted 101 minutes and the second 122. Looking ahead to the fourth, Stahelski adds: “It will be longer than the other three, but not as much”. Its purpose is to give space to a story that has been gradually getting bigger, and that in the case of Chapter 4 would connect with a fifth installment that would definitively end the saga (style what is sought to be done in Fast&Furious Y Mission Impossible). “I don’t really believe in a three-act structure, at least not for action movies. John Wick”, Stahelsky continues.

“I believe in telling stories and letting them flow. We’ve always seen John Wick as an Odysseus, so we’ve taken the time we needed to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching the movie, we can continue with the narration.” Stahelski undertakes that, no matter how long john wick 4the plot is compelling enough (and the action scenes spectacular enough) that no one has time to yawn.

