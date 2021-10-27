Chapter 4 », Keanu Reeves gives four Rolexes to his stunt team – Corriere.it

News

Chapter 4 », Keanu Reeves gives four Rolexes to his stunt team

Posted on
from Simona Marchetti

The 57-year-old actor wanted to thank Bruce Conception, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang for the work done during the filming of the film, giving them the precious personalized watches during a dinner in a Paris bistro.

Keanu Reeves is no stranger to niceties towards the people who work with him (see the video posted on social media, where he is seen helping the crew to carry the heavy props). Known for his friendly demeanor and decidedly not “star-like”, the 57-year-old actor wanted to thank the stunts with whom he shot “John Wick: Chapter 4” for the hard work they did during the filming of the film (which will be released in May 2022). , giving them four personalized Rolex Submariners. As reported by People magazine, the delivery of the unexpected “cadeaux” came during the dinner last Saturday at the Bistro Paul Bert in Paris, when Reeves gave the astonished and very surprised Bruce Conception, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang the precious watches, each of which had a message from the actor engraved on the case.

The dedication written inside

Marinas then shared the photo of the Rolex Submariner in an Instagram Story, calling it “the best gift ever” and also showing the writing inside the watch, which reads “The John Wick Five”, along with the message “Jeremy / Thank you / Keanu / JW4 2021 “, while his colleague Conception posted the photo of the gift in a social story, thanking his” bro, KR “with a lot of heart.

October 27, 2021 (change October 27, 2021 | 15:37)

