Chapter extension, no more dribbling: Gravina will ask Lotito-Mezzaroma surrender – Salernitana News

The request for extension of the trust will presumably arrive on Monday, through the creation of a new one with additional notarial deeds, which would ferry the Salernitana at least until the end of the season. The FIGC will only approve it if Lotito and Mezzaroma put their signature on stringent conditions that will put an end to their adventure in Salerno.

Advice

In via Allegri a formal request is awaited from the settlers, namely Lotito and Mezzaroma. A request signed by the trustees would have already arrived on the federal table, more than anything else a wish, then an informal communication from the Lega Serie A with the outcome of the assembly on Thursday which testified the will of the other 18 companies (Lazio abstained) to continue the tournament with the horse. The feeling is that on Tuesday morning at 11 the Federal Council will finally grant the extension. Assocalciatori and Assoallenatori, in fact, will hardly oppose the measure. The exclusion of Salernitana would also lead to the disappearance of the employment contracts that many of their associates have in place. To abstain could be the arbitration component, with the president Aia, Alfredo Trentalange. Some doubts about the position of Ghirelli, representative of the Lega Pro, and of Abete, commissioner of the Amateur League. Dal Pino and Marotta (Lega A) will vote yes to the continuation of the tournament by the Campania club.

The conditions of Gravina

Clearly irritated by the dragging of this embarrassing situation a bit for the whole football movement, the FIGC will not stand by and watch. If there is an extension, it will be necessary to do so with certain guarantees of the absence of further conditions which at the end of the season could further postpone the sale of the shares, in the event that the sale of Salernitana is still delayed. According to what has been published by Repubblica, the extension request will be accepted by Gabriele Gravina only if Lotito and Mezzaroma sign very precise and stringent conditions: will have to renounce any subsequent legal action against the Football Association and, above all, put pen to paper with a notarial deed that Salernitana will not return to their availability. So, next Tuesday there could be a yes to the continuation of the championship, but on condition that the duo of Roman entrepreneurs guarantees not to return to the helm of the club, even indirectly, under penalty of exclusion from all championships. For real.