Chapter of Neighbors tribute to Benito: behind the scenes of the emotional farewell to Octavio Ocaña | Famous

Nearly five months after Octavio Ocaña’s sudden death, the Season 12 premiere finally allowed us to witness his character’s future on Neighbors: Benito Rivers is poised to make it big in Los Angeles as an actor, with none other than the role of an angel in a big budget production.

Due to the rush of his casting, Benito has to say goodbye to his family and friends by phone, an action that stars in the emotional scene of his farewell.

It was no surprise that tears, sadness and longing were part of this moving farewell. Although Benito lives in the series, but behind the scenes we know that the cast of Neighbors and all the fans of the series still suffer from the pain of the loss of the actor.

In this sense, the actress Roxanna Castellanos, responsible for bringing Vanesa Balboa to life, told more details about how they experienced the recording of this scene.

Roxanna Castellanos, Vanesa in Neighbors, told behind the scenes of Benito’s farewell and tribute

In general, the final product that we see on the screen of series and movies involves a large number of shots, rehearsals, script readings.

Every time the camera re-rolls a scene, the actors have the opportunity to iron out mistakes or give a different or better performance than the last.

However, in the case of Benito Rivers’ farewell in Neighbors, the scene with all the tears, pain, nostalgia and feelings on the surface of each of the actors was achieved in a single shot, as revealed by Roxanna .

“The scene was done only once. It was only recorded once. Just as they saw us with that feeling because we really were each of the fellow actors who worked with him [con Octavio] for more than 17 years, saying goodbye to him.”

Castellanos warned that Elías Solorio, producer of the program, told them that it was only going to be done once, which really did not cause stress or any kind of discomfort in the cast, since the real feeling was so strong that no one needed to repeat it.

“Nobody really had to ask for time [para] concentrate to cry or anything. We all brought the feeling there.”

In his case, the tears were present both in the recording of this scene several months ago, as well as this Sunday at the end of March, just when he saw Benito’s farewell again.

“A well-deserved tribute to our Octavio and in any case Benito will continue to be present.”

The difficulty of recording Benito Rivers’ farewell

In addition to the real emotional burden that the cast and production of Vecinos experienced with the filming of Benito Rivers’ farewell, Roxanna revealed that a great difficulty in achieving said scene was presenting such a difficult subject in a comedy program.

However, he emphasized that fortunately the task was achieved and Octavio Ocaña was honored in the best way.

“The comedy that is always done for the family and honoring our friend very well was not stopped.”