Chapter of The Crown that Queen Elizabeth II did not like

The Serie ”The Crown” is one of the most popular dramas on the Netflix platform, revealing the political life and romances that have developed during the great reign of Isabel II that lasted 70 years. With events of great magnitude that would shape the second half of the 20th century, the show had to take extreme care to respectfully recount the events that occurred during the queen’s lifetime.

Given the success of the Netflix production, many have wondered what royalty thought about history. There have even been rumors that Queen Elizabeth II liked her fiction to a great extent, after her son Edward invited her to see her. The actress vanessa kirbywho plays Princess Margaret in ”The Crown”, revealed that the princess eugenia He commented that his grandmother liked the first chapters of the series.

However, there is one detail that caused great anger to the monarch of Great Britain. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II showed her dislike specifically for episode 9 of season 2, where an argument between Elizabeth and her husband, the prince philipthey have about the school he attends Prince carlos.

In the chapter it is seen how the boy has a bad experience attending Gordonstoun, the school his father chose because he previously attended there. Carlos begins to cry due to the harassment he is subjected to and even Prince Philip comes to think that his son is a weakling. The main reasons why Queen Elizabeth hated this chapter were:

“I can tell she was upset by the way Prince Philip is portrayed as a father who is insensitive to his son’s well-being. She was particularly upset by a scene where Philip doesn’t empathize with a clearly angry Charles while he’s flying home from Scotland. That just didn’t happen,” the Queen said in a statement.

Even Prince Charles, father of William and Harry, confessed that, although his time at school was not easy, in the end he managed to value it and thanked his parents for their studies.

”The Crown” is available on Netflix, with four seasons, with its fifth season coming to premiere in November this year.