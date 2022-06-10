Character moments in the Marvel Universe

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered on May 5, 2022, directed by Sam Raimi and produced by Kevin Feige.

The tape has the participation of Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strangealong with Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xóchitl Gómez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

benedict cumberbatch brings the character to life

Doctor Strange

receiving favorable opinions from critics and moviegoers.

And if that was not enough, Doctor Strange has some key moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we tell you below.

What is ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ about?

Doctor Strange travels across the multiverse to protect America Chavez from Wanda Maximoff; however, America is a teenager capable of traveling the multiverse.

These are the key moments of Doctor Strange in the MCU

Doctor Stephen Strange He suffered an accident that left him without the mobility of one hand. The character met Ancestral in Nepal, but she refused to help him until he gave up his selfishness and opened his mind to a higher truth.

The protagonist also has multiple objects to become an expert in the mystic arts. He has the Cloak of Levitation, the Sling Ring, and the Eye of Agamotto, whose powers cause him to acquire extremely powerful magical abilities.

Doctor Strange He has shown himself to be a good negotiator, since he reaches an agreement with Dormammu to eliminate the fantastic and swore never to attack Earth again. Doctor Strange uses the power of the Eye of Agamotto to turn back time.

Doctor Strange He must keep track of visitors from other worlds to planet Earth, so he searches for his father Odin with the help of Thor and Loki.

Doctor Strange travels with Hombre de Hierro Y spider-man to Thanos’ home planet in order to protect the Time Stone. There is a moment when the character stops the Thanos fight and gives him the Eye of Agamotto to save Stark’s life.

