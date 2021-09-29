News

Character played by Alexandra Daddario in The Choice

Alexandra Daddario it’s a American model and actress born in New York in 1986.

The daughter of a lawyer and a police prosecutor, she made her debut as an actress on television at the age of 16 years in the soap opera The valley of the pines.


On the big screen Alexandra Daddario debuted in 2005, but success came with the first film in the Percy Jackson series – The Lightning Thief.

We will see soon Alexandra Daddario in the film directed by Ross Katz and inspired by the novel by Nicholas Sparks of 2007 entitled The Choice – The Choice.

The film scripted by Bryan Sipe tells the story of a man, Travis, who works as a veterinarian: he has a happy life, but cannot have stable romantic relationships.

His existence will have a turning point when he meets Gabby, a new nice and charming neighbor.

The role of the female lead has been entrusted to Teresa Palmer, the part of the young veterinarian instead is played by Benjamin Walker.

In the film the actress Alexandra Daddario dresses the clothes from Monica.

In the cast are also present among others Tom Welling And Maggie Grace.



