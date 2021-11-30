characteristics and how it spreads
Covid-19 confronts us with the problem of complexity day after day. There are things that we do not know, that we will know over time, that require us to be very careful with evaluations and do not allow certainties.
For this reason, when it comes to Omicron variant, it takes caution. There is not yet enough knowledge to chart the future of the infection. However, there is one fact: the World Health Organization defines the danger of an increase in infections is very high related to this virus mutation. therefore the attention, as it should be, is very high all over the world.
But certainly nothing can be said for certain either about the risk that the disease induced by this particular viral strain is more serious than what has been observed up to now or whether vaccines are not able to offer protection. In short, we must wait for science to make its path of knowledge.