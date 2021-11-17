characteristics of the super low-cost Samsung

The rumors for the arrival of the new top of the range Samsung Galaxy S12 FE they become more and more insistent, especially on the price considered too high. However, the South Korean company knows how to please its fans and has launched a new super low-cost smartphone: the Galaxy A03 Core.









The new entry-level smartphone is suitable for all those who want a smartphone that can make calls, take photos, go to the Internet and offer a long battery life, thanks to the 5000 mAh battery. It is a phone with really basic functions, but above all with a limited memory to only 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which however is expandable with a microSD card. In short, for those who want a cheap and functional phone, without too many frills but that does its job, the Galaxy A03 Core turns out to be a good model, with the guarantee of the Samsung brand.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: the features

The design of this new entry-level from Samsung it is simple and straightforward, as simple are its technical specifications. The Galaxy A03 Core is equipped with a display 6.5-inch HD + Infinity-V with 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.

The processor is the Unisoc SC9863A at 28 nm and frequency at 1.6 GHz, while the GPU is IMG8322, with a 2GB RAM and just 32 GB of storage, which is expandable with a microSD. Connectivity is 4G and there is no lack of Wi-Fi connection, Bluetooth and a USB socket, but NFC technology is missing.

There camera on the back it is equipped with only one 8 MP sensor with f / 2.0 aperture and LED flash, while on the front we find a 5 MP selfie camera with f / 2.2 aperture. The lithium battery from 5000 mAh, combined with a low screen resolution and a really basic chipset, guarantees a long battery life.

This super low-cost smartphone is intended for those who want a phone that allows them to text on WhatsApp and surf the net just to read their mail. In short, a phone with few but good features.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core: price and release date

The new Galaxy A03 Core from Samsung was officially presented on November 15, but a release date on the market has not yet been defined, even if it is weeks or at most months. If the smartphone will be launched in time for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday it is not known, what is known is that the price will be really low-cost.

The predecessors Galaxy A02 and A02s they hit the market last February with a price tag of 159 euros, but they had 3GB of RAM and a 13MP main camera. A clue that the new ones Galaxy A03 Core they could be even cheaper.