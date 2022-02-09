characteristics, symptoms and possible causes

The expression “Peter Pan syndrome”Has now entered common parlance, but still many people ignore the fact that it is not a real disease. In fact, the WHO has not yet recognized it as such, despite many people exhibiting typical symptoms and behaviors associated with the disorder with this name.

So let’s analyze what are the characteristics of Peter Pan syndromewhat can be the origins and how can the patient be helped to get out of it.

In this article we talk about:

Peter Pan syndrome: origin and symptoms

Embed from Getty Images

As easily understood, Peter Pan syndrome (also known as “psychic neoteny) owes its name to the character of Peter Panthe eternal child protagonist ofhomonymous work by the British writer and playwright James M. Barrie (1860-1937).

There psychic neoteny it is a condition that determines a great immaturity in the individual who suffers from it, who is unable to act as an adult and take on all the responsibilities typical of his age. Among the distinctive features of the syndrome stand out:

Inability to manage their personal finances;

Difficulty finding a job or doing what they have responsibly

Difficulty severing ties with parents and / or childhood friends or other loved ones;

Refusal to do housework and / or assignments that require great maturity;

Aversion to sexuality or inability to experience it as an adult;

Lack of interest in raising children or resolving conflicts with a partner;

Excessive interest in activities typical of childhood or adolescence (games, parties, childish jokes, etc.).

A eternal Peter Pan he often has difficulty expressing his emotions and often ends up being a source of embarrassment for the people around him. It should be noted that all the above symptoms occur in the absence of diagnosed psychic developmental disorders, it follows that the person with Peter Pan syndrome is not affected by autismmental retardation, borderline disorder or psychiatric disorder.

Possible Causes of Peter Pan Syndrome

It is believed that the main causes of the psychic neoteny are to be found in the overprotective behavior of the affected individual’s parents or a series of traumatic events that caused the patient not to want to grow up or take on adult responsibilities.

Peter Pan syndrome can also be triggered by a too permissive or indifferent attitude on the part of the parents, who disregarding the needs of their offspring could put them in a position not to understand the consequences of their actions.

Treatment for Peter Pan syndrome

As this is not a real disease, there is no specific treatment for Peter Pan syndrome. However, a course of psychotherapy can help the individual who suffers from it to become aware of the state of her and not to shy away from problems or responsibilities.

The therapist may choose to involve the patient’s family, friends or partner in therapy to further investigate possible causes of the psychic neoteny. No drug treatment is expected, as there is no diagnosis of a psychiatric disorder classified as such.

Peter Pan Syndrome in Books and Movies

In cinema and literature there are many characters who manifest the typical symptoms of eternal children, so much so that it is impossible to list them all.

Here are some of the most famous examples of movie characters who could be perfect Peter Pan emulators:

Leslie Zevo And Alsatia Zevo the bizarre protagonists of the film “ Toys ”(1992) interpreted respectively by Robin Williams (1951-2014) and Joan Cusack, show all the characteristics of the Peter Pan syndrome: they are extremely childish, they cannot take things very seriously and they are not interested in the typical issues of adulthood;

And the bizarre protagonists of the film “ ”(1992) interpreted respectively by Robin Williams (1951-2014) and Joan Cusack, show all the characteristics of the Peter Pan syndrome: they are extremely childish, they cannot take things very seriously and they are not interested in the typical issues of adulthood; The character of Willy Wonka from the “ The Chocolate Factory “ (2005), played by Johnny Depp, also exhibits the characteristics of a modern Peter Pan. However, it should be noted that the adaptation by director Tim Burton differs considerably from the homonym children’s novel by Rohald Dahl ;

from the “ “ (2005), played by Johnny Depp, also exhibits the characteristics of a modern Peter Pan. However, it should be noted that the adaptation by director Tim Burton differs considerably from the homonym ; The immature John Bennet protagonist of the film “ Ted ”(2012), is a man of about thirty who cannot separate himself from his living teddy bear Ted, who is also his only friend. This irreverent and demented film jokes a lot about the character contrast between the two;

protagonist of the film “ ”(2012), is a man of about thirty who cannot separate himself from his living teddy bear Ted, who is also his only friend. This irreverent and demented film jokes a lot about the character contrast between the two; The childish Alberto one of the main characters in the film by Federico Fellini “ The vitelloni ”(1953) played by Alberto Sordi (1920-2003), he remained famous for the scene in which he badly mocked some workers demonstrating in the square;

one of the main characters in the film by “ ”(1953) played by Alberto Sordi (1920-2003), he remained famous for the scene in which he badly mocked some workers demonstrating in the square; Many have claimed that too Carlothe protagonist of “The last Kiss”(2001) personified by Stefano Accorsi, he could have the Peter Pan syndrome, as he falls in love with a girl much younger than him and immature to escape from the responsibilities of a couple’s life.

Share on: