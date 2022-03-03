Characters and differences of the series ‘Vikings’ and ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

We know that a series has been a huge success when a few months (or years) after its end they announce that they are going to produce a sequel or prequel. There are many examples of great classics converted into spin off that flood the catalogs of the main platforms of streaming: The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Z Nation and Black Summer, Vampire Chronicles and The Originals, Merlí and Merlí Saupere aude, Bates Motel and Hannibal, Big Bang Theory and young sheldon or the most recent premiere, vikings and Vikings: Valhalla.

The series created by Michael Hirst and starring Alexander Ludwig, Travis Fimmel and Katheryn Winnick has proven to be a huge success. Netflix aired the last season of vikings last year, which left a very difficult gap to fill among fans of the legendary series. But someone once said that the great classics never die. A year after the end, the streaming platform has taken advantage of the success it has achieved vikings to launch your spin off, Vikings: Valhalla. Jeb Stuart, one of the screenwriters, has already advanced in an interview with Collider that the prequel is going to have more than one season. Likewise, it has also revealed what the main differences between the two productions are.

Vikings: Valhalla

Set one century after the original series

Image from the series ‘Vikings: Vahalla’ Assigned to ACN by Netflix / ACN

vikings (the original series) is inspired by the Norse tales of the Scandinavian High Middle Ages. The story takes place in the thirteenth century. Whereas in Vikings: Valhalla it is set more than a century after the end of the original fiction. Also, the first season of Valhalla centers on the characters of famed explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), both sons of the legendary Viking Erik the Red, and the Norse king Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

“Harald Sigurdsson has his own incredible journey, we know that. We know a lot about what the Viking world was like in the 11th century, from the Battle of Hastings in 1066, from William and all these things have Viking roots. William the Conqueror is the Rollo’s ‘great-great-great-great-grandson’. So all of these things, they have their beautiful, wonderful arrangement if you can put them together,” Stuart said.





The three protagonists, Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter and Harald Sigurdsson will see how their destinies will intertwine after the so-called Saint Brice’s Day Massacre in which the king, Aethelred II of England (Bosco Hogan) orders the slaughter of each and every one of the Danes who are populating their lands. The Vikings, now thirsty for blood seeking revenge, find themselves torn between Christian and pagan worship.

The big difference

A different story, with more rhythm

The series ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ premiered on February 25. Netflix

The series proposed by Stuart has more action and rhythm than vikings, the original. In this sense, the screenwriter stated that his style is “very different” from that of Michael Hirst when dealing with action sequences. “The rhythm is different in Valhalla what in vikings“, says the Stuart who assures that I came “from a world where I really love the rhythm of the action and I think that the public of that world, of the action series, loves the intelligent productions in which the characters are developed and you have to think”.

In the same interview, Stuart states categorically that the pace of the action is one of the big differences between vikings and Vikings: Valhalla.