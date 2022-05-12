Characters from Yo Soy Betty La Fea in other Netflix series

dramatic success ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’ It is and will continue to be a favorite. If a novel has been versioned ad nauseam, it has been this one. Although nothing will surpass the original, some have been an absolute marvel and others not so much.

The successful novel already accumulates more than 30 adaptations including a k-drama and some of them were brought together in a poster that has generated countless reactions on all social networks.

But… Is it related to other series? One of the accounts on social networks dedicated to remembering this novel made a compendium of images in which the characters could well inspire in a fun way.

‘Emily In Paris’

The episodes where Betty starts inviting the “Ugly Barracks” to go out and eat and in which she wears a hat, takes similarity in the clothing of Lily Collins in ‘Emily In Paris’.

‘The Queen of Flow’

Seeing Beatriz Pinzón Solano dancing on that getaway to her father from Ecomoda to a nightclub recalls another of the greatest series of recent times, which is none other than ‘La Reina Del Flow’. The scene is material for memes with various themes that become fashionable.

Peaky Blinders

Antonio Sánchez and José Ambrosio Rosales were Betty’s personal lawyers, who were contacted by Nicolás Mora. The two drunkards, but knowledgeable about the law, advised them during the Terramoda embargo on Ecomoda.

But their appearance was very particular, as they looked like members of the gang of street gangsters who rose to become the kings of the working class in ‘Peaky Blinders’.

‘DARK’

Betty and her childhood memory is very similar to the story told in the German series ‘DARK’ in which the characters could travel through time and meet themselves in different ages, just like a multiverse.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The scene in which Armando Mendoza meets the condition of Hugo Lombardy becoming a Drag Queen is another of the plots related to one of the most important transformation reality shows like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’.

‘The Squid Game’

The unforgettable Catalina Ángel was not left out of the comparison and it is that one of her outfits during one of her many visits to Ecomoda matches the uniform of the 456 participants in the fearsome South Korean hit ‘The Squid Game’.