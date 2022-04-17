Charge-cell phone in-car. Advantages. Disadvantages. – Millennium Group

Digital Millennium

Cell phones have become indispensables nowadays, and keeping them always with a battery, a priority. For this reason, most people carry the charger with them or, failing that, a portable battery.

Others take advantage the car to charge it there, connecting it to the USB port without ignoring the advantages or disadvantages of doing so. But,How efficient is it to do it?

Common chargers are characterized by their charging power, offering less time for the battery to be at 100 percent. Will the car offer something similar?

Is it good to charge your cell phone in the car?

Most USB ports in cars only offer 0.5 amp charging power, which means a very low supply force that could affect the performance of your smartphone. This, coupled with if you find yourself using it while charging, it will make it even more difficult for the battery to start filling up.

ANDThis action can also affect the car’s battery since, by providing power to the mobile device, the car makes an effort and will consume more fuel. Although this becomes significant when the car is off. It is worth mentioning that there are few cases of car manufacturers that have been interested in improving this aspect.

On the other hand, yese has repeatedly mentioned that the cell phone should not be left charging overnight, but it’s true? Take note so you don’t get fooled:

Cell phones that contain a lithium battery are not affected by anything.

If you charge your device overnight, nothing will happen to it.

Lithium battery terminals tend to cut off power when they reach 100%.

In case you use it while it is connected, the energy loss will be completed again so that you have 100% again.

Always remember to keep the USB Type-C port of your Android completely clean, free of lint.

