Charge the cell phone battery from the car | vehicles | features | cell phone charger for car | tricks | options | mexico | uses | spain | TECHNOLOGY

Generally, the battery cell phones it runs out at the least opportune moments, so users look for any tool to prevent the device from being turned off and being left incommunicado.

To understand how optimal it is to charge the cell phone from this port, it is necessary to analyze that there are currently several types of chargers, and that the main differences lie in their charging capacity.

With this in mind, many find an alternative to charging from vehicles, but most USB ports in cars they only offer 0.5 amps, a very low supply force which can start to affect the performance of the devices. This is because cell phones have a minimum recommended amount of electricity to charge without damaging its components.

Likewise, today, most cell phones that include fast charging may require, on average, values ​​between 2 and 3 amps, so charging them with the USB cable that provides 0.5 amps is not enough. Even, the battery can be discharged faster than it is charged if we make calls or use applications such as Facebook or WhatsApp.

Although some companies are becoming interested in this point including updated versions of the USB port (2.0 or 3.0), It is not common for cars to have a port with optimal power to charge devices..

Charging the cell phone in the car is not recommended. (referential)

But why does this happen? Because USB ports in cars are not designed to charge cell phones, but are intended for lower consumption equipment such as a USB memory. Precisely, for this device, a power of 0.5 amps is enough and more than enough.

On the other hand, this also affects the level of battery consumption, considering that the vehicle will demand more fuel, since it must inject the cell phone from its battery at the time the user plugs it in, though this only becomes meaningful when the car is off.

Note that Leaving the charger connected without the phone will also drain the vehicle’s battery.although at a much slower rate than if the cell phone were connected.

The best option to recharge the cell phone without damaging its battery is using the cigarette lighter charger, / istock

In turn, if there is no other option but to use the USB port of the car to charge the cell phone, do not worry, since once or twice it will not damage the equipment. Nevertheless, it is important that this practice does not become a routine.

It should be noted that the best option to recharge the cell phone in the car is using the cigarette lighter chargerwhich plugs into the cigarette lighter socket (or cigarette lighter plug).

