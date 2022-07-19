Charges dropped against Dominican winemaker who killed client

The New York District Attorney has withdrawn the second-degree murder charge against Mr. Dominican winemaker Joseph Sunrise who killed a client who was assaulting him and whose accusation raised a wave of protests from small owners of grocery stores in the city.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to withdraw the charges against Sunrise61, and is on parole.

According to the document, the investigation has shown that it cannot be shown that “the use of lethal physical force was not justified.”

On July 13, representatives of several associations of winemakers, small supermarkets and restaurants gathered on the steps of the New York City Hall to request that the accusation be withdrawn, considering that the actions of Sunrise It had been self-defense.

Among the organizers was Francisco Marte, the president of the Winery Association, who on July 11 met with Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg to ask him not to go forward with the indictment.

“We are grateful for the support of the community, especially from the working class, because the politicians gave us little support,” Marte told Efe today.

Marte, which received confirmation from the Prosecutor’s Office of the withdrawal of the chargesassured Efe that this decision means “tranquility” for the winemakers.

“It means that justice has been done in the case, that it has been in self-defense, because we have the right to defend ourselves if we are attacked, and even more so if we are in our workplace,” Marte added.

Also, he pointed out that Sunrise He was very happy after hearing the news, and pointed out that now “his battle is going to be recovering from that trauma.”

The events occurred on July 1, in the Harlem neighborhood, when the attacker Austin Simon assaulted Sunrise after the clerk had argued with the couple Simon because his digital ration card with which he wanted to buy a bag of chips was not accepted by the card reader.

At one point during the struggle, in which Simón’s girlfriend allegedly wounded Sunrisethe winemaker took a knife with which he stabbed and killed Simon.