charges more for transport for the disabled – Corriere.it

The US Department of Justice against the San Francisco company: “Extra fare for passengers with disabilities”

The United States sues Uber. The reason? Alleged discrimination against passengers with disabilities, in violation of Title III of the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act). According to the American judiciary, Uber would have “charged the extra fares for” waiting time “even to passengers who, due to disability, need more time to get into a car”. A policy that would have “damaged many passengers and potential passengers with disabilities throughout the country”.

Disabled people cannot be penalized

The case arose in 2016, when Uber established uan ad hoc tariff policy to compensate drivers forced to wait more than two minutes for a passenger to arrive. But for the United States Department of Justice, the San Francisco company would not have adapted the fare to the waiting times of the disabled, which inevitably (even if only to close the wheelchair and put it back in the car), are longer. Hence the violation of Title III. Hence the cause of the Department of Justice: “People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including private transportation services provided by companies like Uber,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “Our goal is to bring Uber into line with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get in the car. Uber and other companies that provide transport services must guarantee equal access for all people, including those with disabilities ».