Charging columns bonus, how it works and to whom it belongs

To encourage the spread of electric mobility, the Government and the MITE (Ministry of Ecological Transition) have allocated 90 million euros for thepurchase and installation of columns and infrastructures charging station for electric cars. The incentive provides for a capital contribution equal to 40% of the admitted expenses.

Beneficiaries of this facility are natural persons in the exercise of business activities, arts and professions, companies, public and private entities that carry out a commercial activity. Each applicant can submit only one application.

Bonus for charging columns, funds

The decree of the Ministry for Ecological Transition (MITE), published in the Official Gazette last October 25, released the resources for 90 million.

80% of the funds are intended for business interventions, with a total value of less than 375 thousand euros. For higher figures another 10% is destined while for natural persons the remaining 10% remains (9 million).

Bonus for charging columns, the requirements for businesses

Businesses must meet the following requirements to access the bonus:

they must be based in Italy and be active;

they must be duly registered in the Business Register, with Ines and Inail registration and regular contribution position;

they must not have requested other public grants for investments that are part of the same Mite decree;

Those entrepreneurial realities in a state of difficulty, subject to bankruptcy or equivalent procedures, or if subject to disqualification sanctions are excluded. Furthermore, companies that are not up to date with the restitution of sums due are excluded.

Charging points bonus, requirements for professionals

Professionals must:

be in compliance with tax obligations, payment of social security and welfare contributions and any refunds of sums due for revocation of benefits;

have a turnover not lower than the value of the recharging infrastructure for which the contribution is requested (condition which must be shown in the last VAT return sent to the Revenue Agency, in line VE50).

Professionals on a flat-rate basis can apply for a contribution for a value of the infrastructure not exceeding 20,000 euros. The contribution is not granted to professionals who have already applied for (or have received) additional public for the expenses related to charging infrastructures and to those who are not up to date with reimbursements of aid requested and verified as illegal or incompatible by the EU Commission.

Bonus columns, the amounts

The disbursement of the contribution is managed by Invitalia and is carried out in a single solution. It is equal to 40% of eligible expenses, according to this scheme:

for alternating current charging infrastructures with power ranging from 7.4 kW to 22 kW including:

– wallbox with only one charging point: 2,500 euros for single device;

– columns with two charging points: 8,000 euros for single column;

– up to 50 kW, 1,000 euros/ kW;

– over 50 kW, 50,000 euros for single column;

– over 100 kW, 75,000 euros for single column.

Bonus balusters, eligible expenses

Only expenses subject to electronic invoicing. Eligible ones include:

the resources used for the purchase and installation of the charging infrastructures, including the installation of columns, electrical systems, related and strictly necessary building works and monitoring systems;

costs for connection to the electricity grid and connection costs for a maximum of 10%;

the costs of design, construction management, safety and testing, up to a limit of 10%.

Bonus balusters, ineligible expenses

Expenses related to:

taxes, fees and charges of any kind;

consultancy of any kind;

land and buildings;

purchase of services other than those listed in article 6, paragraph 1, letters b) and c) of the Ministerial Decree, namely connection to the electricity grid, design, construction management, etc. (which are allowed to the extent of 10% of the total admissible); the different services are excluded even if functional to the installation;

costs relating to building permits, construction and operation.

Bonus charging stations, questions

Applications must be received in accordance with the procedures established by the decree on the Mite website. The descriptions of the investments in combination with the report of the expected results and the VAT return must be attached. The Mite has 120 days to proceed with the disbursement of contributions with separate provisions and with reference to the chronological order of receipt of the applications and after verifying and ascertaining the adequacy of the documentation acquired. The deadline is the same for communicating the impeding reasons in the event of non-existence of the requirements.