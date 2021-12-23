Charging columns: how many are there on the motorway? Here’s where you can recharge your electric car

To travel with an electric car it is essential to be able to count on a capillary and rapid charging network, even on the motorway. We have made the point section by section, with the number of columns and the power delivered

“There is real progress only when the benefits of a new technology become for everyone.” Henry Ford, who understood cars, said so in a message that after decades remains of an impressive topicality. Especially today that the automotive sector, and not only that, is grappling with a radical transformation, it is necessary that the proposed solutions be usable by a growing slice of users, concepts that are certainly not unknown but which must be repeated cyclically as fixed points. The necessary expansion of the recharging network for electric cars must be seen in this perspective, a fundamental element to hypothesize an increase in buyers’ interest in a new form of mobility still perceived as not very functional, especially over long distances. If supplying energy is not complicated in the urban and suburban context, the situation changes when you are on the motorway network, where in addition to the number of columns, the power supplied also counts, which translates into charging speed. An amendment to the 2021 Budget Law, effective from 1 January of this year, obliges motorway concessionaires to equip their network with high-power charging stations (typically from 50 kWh upwards) to be used for electrified vehicles. . Almost a year after the obligation Official Motors asked interested companies about the current state of infrastructure and future development plans. At the moment there are 86 columns serving the approximately 7,000 km of total extension of the Italian motorway network.

HIGHWAYS FOR ITALY – Autostrade per l’Italia ranks first among Italian concessionaires for the construction and operation of toll motorways with 2,850 km of network managed in Italy, on which 204 service stations are located. In 2021 he founded Free To X, a startup of the Aspi group dedicated to the development of advanced services for mobility which provides, among other activities including that of cashback for delays caused by construction sites, the construction of 100 high-power charging stations that will ensure an interdistance from north to south average of 50 km on the highway. The planned investment is 75 million euros completely self-financed by the company. The stations activated and those to be activated are of Hpc types, with a number of columns each ranging from 4 to 8 capable of delivering at least 300 kW. The first to be equipped are the service areas West Bucket And East Flaminia, an additional Hpc station was activated in the service area in November San Zenone Ovest and by December the first station on the A14, in the Conero Ovest service area, will be operational. To date, 100% of the connection requests have been submitted to local distributors and all the projects for the construction of the 100 charging infrastructures and over 50% have received the green light from local authorities. Through public competitive procedures, the suppliers of equipment were selected (eg transformer stations, columns) and for the construction of the recharging stations. A further five construction sites are also active and at an advanced stage for the construction of stations at the service areas of Secchia Est (A1 – Bologna-Milan), Giove Ovest (A1 – Florence -Roma), Teano Ovest (A1 – Rome-Naples) , San Nicola Est (A1 – Naples-Rome) and others will be activated in December. Until the completion of the plan, an average of 4/5 new stations will be activated every month.

ANAS – Anas (part of the FS Italiane Group) manages approximately 32,000 km of road network, of which 1,294 kilometers are represented by motorways such as the A2 of the Mediterranean and non-tolled links such as the A90 Gra in Rome which place the company in second place among national managers by extension of the managed network. Along the Anas motorway network, 12 double-sided electric columns are already installed, eight of which at 50 kW and four with 22 kW. Specifically, on the A2 it is possible to recharge at petrol stations Baronissi East, Baronissi West, East Cosenza, West Cosenza, Lamezia Terme Ovest (in the activation phase) e Gioia Tauro-Rosarno East. On the A90 “Grande Raccordo Anulare” there is a 50 kW column in the service area Selva Candida External, on the A01 “Catania Siracusa” a single-sided 22 kW a San Demetrio Ovest and finally on the 03 “Siena Firenze” motorway junction a 50 kW a San Casciano in Val di Pesa. In the concession contracts for the service areas awarded starting from 2018, Anas has ordered the obligation for new dealers to install stations for fast charging of electric vehicles during the modernization of the areas. At full capacity, the approximately 740 km of managed motorway network will count 41 electric charging points equipped with columns with Fast or Ultra Fast technology, with an average distance between the charging points of 38 km.

BRENNER HIGHWAY – The Brenner motorway, which with its 314 km runs from Modena to the border with Austria, has 24 columns divided between 5 accelerated (up to 22 kW), 18 fast (up to 43 kW) and 1 ultra fast (up to at 75 kW), as well as 32 Tesla columns up to 150 kW, all dedicated to motorway users with public access even from the ordinary network. In detail: Plessi Museum (also Tesla), Bressanone station, Paganella East, Paganella West, Nogaredo East, West Nogaredo, Rovereto South, Affi station (also Tesla), Mantova Nord station, West Po. The stations to be activated will instead be located at the Bolzano Sud station with access also from the north, the Laimburg east and west service area, the Adige east service area, the Garda west service area, the Po east service area.

VENETIAN MOTORWAYS – Autovie Venete manages the Venice-Trieste motorway with Palmanova-Udine, Portogruaro-Pordenone-Conegliano, Villesse-Gorizia and Mestre bypass, for a total of approximately 234 km of road network on which four columns are currently positioned (for two bays each) in the sixteen service areas for which a modernization plan began in 2019. In detail a Bazzera Nord (power output up to 50 kW, is currently being replaced due to adaptation of the recharge with a power greater than 50 kW), North Fratta (power output up to 75 kW), North Gonars (power output up to 75 kW), South Fratta (power output 22 kW). In 2022 the installation of new columns is planned in Bazzera Sud (a column with a power greater than 50), Gonars Sud (two columns with a power greater than 50), Zugliano Est (a column with a power greater than 50), Zugliano Ovest ( a column with power greater than 50).

BREBEMI – Brebemi was the first company in Italy to make use of project finacing for the construction of a motorway infrastructure without resorting to public funding sources. It currently manages the A35 motorway, 62 km of infrastructure linking the cities of Brescia and Milan with a route located further south than the A4 motorway route, along which 10 electric columns are installed. In detail, four 250 kW Tesla columns in the service area Adda North, four 250 kW Tesla columns at the service area Adda South, a universal AC charging station at the Adda Nord service area and a universal AC charging station at the Adda Sud service area.

SICILIAN HIGHWAYS – Currently there are no charging stations on the A18 (Messina-Catania) and A20 (Messina-Palermo) motorways managed by Autostrade Siciliane for 259 km of route, however the company is in the process of completing the tenders for the assignment of all the service areas of the two arteries. The assignments will last 12 years (renewable for a maximum of 24 months) and will involve 12 service stations: 6 on Messina Catania (Aci S. Antonio Est, Aci S. Antonio Ovest, Calatabiano Est, Calatabiano Ovest, S. Teresa Est, S . Teresa Ovest) and 6 on Messina Palermo (North Prohibition, South Prohibition, South Olivarella, North Tindari, South Tindari, West Tremestieri).

SOUTHERN HIGHWAYS – Asked by Official Motors, the Autostrade Meridinali company has informed us that charging stations for electric cars are not installed along the 51 km of the A3 motorway between Naples and Salerno.

NO ANSWER FROM MILAN SERRAVALLE, ROAD OF PARKS AND CAV – On the other hand, three motorway concessionaires did not respond to the request for information from Official Motors. They are the Milano Serravalle – Milano Tangenziale, concessionaire of the A7 motorway, and of the three Milanese ring roads: A50, A51 and A52 for 180 km managed. No answer even from Strada dei Parchi, which manages the 281 km of the Abruzzo motorways A24 and A25, as well as for Cav, concessionaire for A4 Passante di Mestre, A57 Tangenziale di Mestre, motorway link between the A57 Tangenziale di Mestre and Marco Polo airport. of Tessera for a total of 74 km.