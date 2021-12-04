World

Charging phone resting on the tub, 13-year-old dies electrocuted by the charger. Wound the friend

It was a dramatic one domestic accident to cause the death of Celestine, 13 years old, in Mâcon in Saone and Loire, a French department in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region. On Saturday, November 29, two teenagers were hit by a fort electric discharge coming from a mobile phone while they were in a bathroom. The phone was charging on the edge of the tub. While one of the two teenagers was discharged from the city hospital on Tuesday, Célestine was rushed to Lyon instead. According to information from the local newspaper, Le Journal de Saône-et-Loire, the young woman is dead.

The shock, the rush to the hospital

Police officers from the crime squad tried to resuscitate the girl who was in cardiorespiratory arrest. The firefighters and the Smur intervened and took the victim to the hospital. “It was a trivial accident, but with terribly serious consequences,” the young woman’s mother told JSL Thursday as she wandered desperately through the hospital corridors.

The numbers

According to the National Electric Safety Observatory, 40 deaths from electrocution and about 3,000 electrifications (electric shocks without fatal consequences) are recorded every year in France. In a prevention message, the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Fraud Control specifically recommended charging electronic devices outside humid environments and not using an electrical device plugged into the bathtub or shower. to the network, including waterproof devices.

