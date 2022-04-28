Charging station with surge protector, an essential for your home

Charging station. Photo: Amazon

Surely on more than one occasion you have needed a plug nearby to be able to turn on a device. Extension cables are usually the most practical solution for most homes, however, in recent years the needs have changed a lot, and users are looking for much more complete, practical and economical options with which to cover their needs.

The solution? A charging station like this one that we show you today.

This Superdanny socket outlet offers 4 power outlet ports so you can connect any type of device to 110V-240V, however, its peculiarity lies in the incorporation of 4 USB ports that will also serve to charge portable devices such as cell phones, cameras or small devices.

This is something extremely useful, since it allows us to free up the plug sockets of USB chargers and 5V adapters so that we can take advantage of them with devices that need a higher voltage outlet.

One of its most interesting functions is to protect your devices from surges. It filters out small surges in the electrical circuit and will shut down when an overwhelming one occurs, such as caused by lightning. One less worry.

Quite a complete design.

Within the fact that we are talking about a completely simple accessory that is limited to offering extra plugs, the truth is that the brand’s work on its product has been quite good, since it includes a series of details that many users will appreciate.

The model in question has a cable of a 5 foot lengthand in addition to the USB plugs and sockets that are included, it hides a small power switch on one of the sides that will allow us to completely turn off the charging station, closing the circuit completely and allowing us to turn off everything without having to remove the network cable.

It also has fairly wide and spaced plug sockets so that we can place transformers without canceling the connection hole of the rest of the plugs that are around it.

With dimensions of 3.5 x 3.5 x 1.9 inches, its cubic appearance makes it very convenient to store and transport, and in case you are a fan of cables and organization, the body has two holes that allow you to hang it from the wall or hold it on a vertical surface so that you have everything more at hand and tidy.

a successful product

Sometimes the simplest and most straightforward products are the ones that make our lives easier, and this charging station is probably one of those devices that you didn’t know you needed.

With a price of only $363.49 pesos and more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon, it is one of those purchases that you have to force yourself to make, since the time will come when you urgently need one and you will regret having made the purchase from us at the time.

