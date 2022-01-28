Charging stations on the motorway: it’s late at night

ON THE HIGHWAY THEY ARE FEW – The diffusion of the electric car goes through one adequate charging infrastructure network. In the city (where those who have the wallbox can make up for it by filling up the tank at home) and outside. And the installation of the charging stations on the motorways of our country represents a mysterious chapter, typically Italian: between complicated regulations and bureaucratic obstacles, we are seriously overdue, without knowing who is to blame. Furthermore, there is no official body that accurately indicates the number of stations where to supply electrons. To clarify, Motus-E (association of industrial operators and automotive supply chain to accelerate the electrical transition) takes care of it. To start, there are 118 i public charging points on highways Italian: very few. The only positive note is that 78% can deliver more than 43 kW, and 48% touches at least 150: only with high powers can the pause last a reasonable time.

EYE TO BUFFALO – Also, the points of fast and ultra-fast charging on the motorway network there are only 1.2 per 100 km on a network of 7318 km: very low numbers. Motus-E warns of an online hoax, according to which the fast charging points would be 40 per 100 km (22 more than in 2020). In reality, in order to access these public columns, it is almost always necessary to exit the motorway, with a further waste of time.

IN THE HELL OF BUROCRACY – But why, after so many announcements from politicians on TV, Italy is still in such bad shape bollards on motorways? To answer, we need to go into the labyrinths of our local bureaucracy. In December 2020, the 2021 Budget law established that motorway concessionaires were subject to an obligation: to install charging stations for the latest generation and high-power electric vehicles, along the sections of their competence, at least every 50 km. With these deadlines: for March 2021, the publication of the minimum technical requirements of the charging infrastructures; for July 2021, the start of installations; within 30 days from 1 July, the publication of expressions of interest for operators interested in installing a recharging network. The result is melancholy: to date, Motus-E reports, no minimum technical requirements for the charging infrastructure has been published. Nor have the infrastructure plans of the concessionaires been published. Thus, motorway charging points are not growing at a competitive rate. In December 2021, ART (the Transport Regulatory Authority) published a consultation on the tenders relating to the tenders for which concessionaires are held. It goes without saying that all the timelines have already been greatly exceeded.

A BREATH OF OPTIMISM – However, there is also some good news. Which affects all types of roads, in the city and outside. In 2021, i charging points have increased by 35%, reaching 26,024 with 13,233 infrastructures (stations or columns) in 10,503 places accessible to the public. Of these, 17% are with slow charging (with installed power equal to or less than 7 kW), 73.6% with accelerated charging (between more than 7 kW and 22 kW); only 7.2% fast up to 50 kW and the remaining 2.2% ultra-fast.