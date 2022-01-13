Charging the battery is not like refueling

Continental’s recent report on electric mobility has highlighted how more than two out of three Italians are interested in buying an electric car. At the same time, nearly 63% of the sample feel they don’t have the budget to buy one. In second and third place, among the brakes to the adoption of the electric, however, there are respectively the capacity of the batteries and the diffusion of the recharging network. If on the last point there are large investments planned thanks to PNRR funds, on the first it is often a distorted perception by an approach to charging an electric vehicle spoiled by the habit of refueling a car with a combustion engine . Actually, the need for rapid expansion of the charging network has been established, with the now progressive exit of cars with autonomy from 400 km upwards, autonomy and recharging anxiety is increasingly a matter of preconceptions and in most scenarios of use a false problem. Let’s see why.

In Italy, 97% of the demand for mobility is under 50 km

Let’s start with one of the most important data to contextualize the autonomy of an electric vehicle and the need for recharging: how Italians move. In Italy, 74% of trips take place in the city. The average number of kilometers traveled on weekdays is under 30 km and slightly higher on non-working days. 97% of the demand for mobility concerns journeys under 50 km. The data, referring to the period before the pandemic, come from the 17th ISFORT report on the mobility of Italians and tell us something very important: in the vast majority of cases, the range of current electric cars is already able to satisfy almost all the demand for mobility. We are certainly talking about average data, which do not include “impromptu” long-range journeys and which of course a car must be able to satisfy. To talk about recharging, we must therefore consider two scenarios: the need for daily mobility, on average very short distances, and long-distance journeys.

Refueling is done when you are on the move, recharging when the car is unused or parked

The substantial difference between refueling a car with a combustion engine and an electric vehicle should be clear to everyone: you can fill up while traveling to the petrol station. The distributors are widely distributed throughout the territory, often a few hundred meters from each other, and refueling is done in a few minutes. For this reason, refueling is never planned, it is done on the fly when needed. An electric vehicle, on the other hand, requires more time to fully charge the battery, from tens of minutes to hours depending on the power delivered by the charging point and the charging methods supported by the vehicle.

For most consumers, the comparison is easy: on the one hand, filling up can be done in a few minutes, with an electric car it can take hours., not to mention the objective problem in many cities of finding where to recharge the vehicle. It is this reasoning that leads us directly to what emerges from all market research, which sees battery charging as one of the main factors of skepticism towards the electrification of mobility. But is it true that with an electric car you have to stop for several minutes if not hours to fill up? This question hides a basic flaw: It is wrong to approach the concept of recharging in the same way as refueling, that is, thinking of having to “fill up” in the ways and times typical of traditional cars.

For electric mobility to be sustainable, all public car parks will need to be equipped with charging points

On average, on a weekday, the statistics tell us that you travel for 58 minutes. Put another way, on a 24-hour day, on average, the car is parked in a parking lot for 23 hours: whether it’s the garage at home, on the street, at work or while in town running errands, the car lies unused most of the time, time that can be used to recharge the battery, without affecting the owner’s habits. For those who have a garage or a private parking space where it is possible to have a power outlet, considering the average of daily trips, it means that a nightly recharge scheduled after midnight, even with a normal 3 kW domestic contract, is more than enough. to restore what was consumed during the day, with the possibility of finding the car always “full” the next morning (in reality, a good practice is to keep the battery charge at 80% maximum, except when programming a long-distance trip).

Enel X has studied a solution that integrates charging points for electric vehicles and LED poles for public lighting. It could be one of the solutions to expand recharging points within municipalities.

For those who do not have this possibility, it is evident that, in order for a transition towards the electrification of the car fleet in circulation to be effectively possible, there is a need for a widespread presence in the urban area of ​​recharging points, even at low power, but how much more distributed, along the roads, public and private parking lots, so that every time a car is stationary, it has the possibility to recharge the battery even for just a few minutes, not forgetting that the current capacity of the batteries is already able for most of the use cases to cover the needs of most of the week.

Even when traveling, you don’t always need to fill up

The biggest obstacle that is seen in the transition to an electric car, however, is constituted by the autonomy during long journeys and the related recharge times. Even if more and more will come to batteries capable of guaranteeing more than 500 km of autonomy, long journeys will require one or more charging stops to reach their destination. Also in this case, a typical mistake is to think that it is always necessary to fill up. If you certainly think of “filling” a battery of 60 or more kWh from 0 to 100%, even with ultra fast charging stations of 150 kW and more, we are talking about waiting times close to an hour. In fact, the charging speed decreases as you reach 100% charge, starting from 30/40% charge level..

In fact, the correct approach is to charge fast enough to get to your destination or the next charging station, with stops of the order of 10 – 15 minutes. The restoration of the battery charge will in fact be carried out at the destination, when the car is parked, where a recharging point will be enough even at low power. If you need to make a second stop, it is always cheaper in terms of time to carry out two shorter but much faster recharges – at low battery level, more kilometers of range are recharged per unit of time, compared to one charge level. higher – than carrying out a single but much longer charge.

Will this be what future motorway service stations look like?

In order for this to be possible, however, two things are required in this scenario: as in the first case, there must be a widespread diffusion of charging points at the destination, even at low power, but with the possibility of always having the car charged when it is not in use. Secondly, a widespread network of high-power recharging points is needed on the major long-distance routes, which allow you to recharge hundreds of km of range in just a few minutes of waiting. It is the competitive advantage that Tesla offers in this phase with its Supercharger network, which allows exactly to approach charging in this way.

The charging network, where we are and where we are going

In both scenarios we have seen, the main requirement for the transition from internal combustion engines to battery-powered electric ones is the availability of a recharging network capable of supporting the vehicle fleet, both with a capillary presence of recharging points with power up to 22 kW in urban centers, and with high-power stations for haggling on long-distance roads. By 2030, the objectives for decarbonization foresee a fleet of 6 million electric vehicles (BEVs + Plug-in Hybrids) on the roads for Italy. Currently in Italy we find approximately 24 thousand recharging points on public land. Of these, most are of the alternating current type with powers up to 22 kW and mostly concentrated in the north. According to the estimates underlying the PNRR, by 2030 Italy will need 3.4 million private and public charging points, of which 32,000 ultra-fast public charging points. The Motus-E association – which includes car manufacturers, energy suppliers, service providers and charging station operators – has developed a scenario that envisages a network of 98,000 public charging points by 2030.

The objectives of the PNRR for the construction of a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles

The PNRR launched by the government has allocated just over 740 million euros to upgrade the charging network for electric vehicles. The funds will be earmarked for the construction of fast and ultra fast charging stations, that is to say with powers per charging point in excess of 50 kW in direct current. The plan provides for the construction of 7,500 charging stations on motorways and expressways with at least 175 kW and 13,000 stations with at least 90 kW in cities by 2026. According to Motus-E, including the boost given by PNRR investments, by 2030, there could be 108,000 charging points, with a mix composed of 51% fast and ultra fast points (> 50 kW) and 49% quick points (22 kW). This includes approximately 2000 ultra-fast charging points on the motorway network, with one charging station every 25 km, each composed on average of 3 charging stations for a total of 6 charging points, with average power of 130 kW. Will all this be enough to withstand the large traffic peaks that characterize the Italian summer exodus? We still have at least a decade to figure it out.