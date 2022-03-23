Charging your cell phone in the car could be damaging your battery

Who has not downloaded the cell phone away from home? Whether on a trip or on your daily laps, with new ways to solve day-to-day problems, adapters appeared to charge your cell phone battery in the car.

Whether it’s through USB plugs or if you have an adapter that connects to the dash lighter, either option can be harmful to your cell phone. So if you are someone who uses them, here we will tell you why they are a risk that many are unaware of.

Charging your cell phone in your car can damage both your cell phone and your car.

Damage to your cell phone: most recent model cars have integrated USB ports, but they are designed for smaller devices such as memory sticks to listen to music, by connecting your cell phone to the USB port you give it more energy than it needs, damaging your cell phone’s battery because there is a gradual wear that could damage it at any time. It can also cause your cell phone to overheat since the adapter is not always compatible with your type of battery or may even be defective.

If we talk about volts or the energy with which you charge your cell phone, it is only 5 volts that an average smartphone needs and 12 volts that are generated by the cigarette lighters on the dashboard, so the average adapter receives more than double what it needs to charge This eventually damages the cell phone battery because it receives more energy than necessary.

How does it affect your car? Apart from damaging your cell phone battery, USB adapters damage your car’s battery, because old-model cars, even when turned off, send power to the dashboard cigarette lighter. And this causes the battery to lose power and wear out, which even makes you fail when starting your car.

Now that you know the damage that charging your cell phone in your car generates both to your phone and to your car, avoid using them except for a true emergency or when it is your last option.

We also give you some ways to charge your cell phone in your car when you no longer have the alternative of a portable battery:

Check that the charging cables for the USB adapter are in good condition.

Do not leave the cell phone connected after turning off the car.

Make sure the cables you use for the adapter match the brand of your cell phone.

