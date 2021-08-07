Charlatan – The power of the herbalist: the review of the film by Agnieszka Holland







Since her film debut in the late seventies, the Polish director Agnieszka Holland has reworked the trauma of World War II, the Holocaust and the aftermath of those horrors through his films. Among his most famous films on the subject are cited Bitter harvest, Europe Europe And In Darkness. A frequent visitor to the Berlin Film Festival, it is here that in 2020 she presented her new film, also set in this difficult context. It is about Charlatan – The power of the herbalist, loosely based on the figure of Jan Mikolášek, the quack of the title.

The man, who lived between 1889 and 1973, was known for his miraculous herbal cures. He also boasted the ability to determine his patients’ disease simply by analyzing their urine. Telling about him, and exhuming him from an oblivion into which he had been dropped, is however also a way to deal with a historical period that covers almost 50 years in the Czech Republic. In particular, the director focuses on the political climate and strong ideological tensions. consolidated at the end of the war. In doing so, he re-elaborates dynamics and vicissitudes of the past that are still traumatic today.







The clash between Man and Power as a metaphor for a century

The protagonist of the film, therefore, is Jan Mikolášek (Ivan Trojan), who after surviving the First World War, develops a strong interest in herbal medicine. He is convinced that nothing is better than herbs available in nature to heal the body. Thanks to the teachings of an old woman, Jan therefore learns what there is to know about it. In a short time his fame expands dramatically, leading him to be continually surrounded by patients eager to receive his miraculous cures. Together with the faithful Frantisek Palko (Juraj Loj), his assistant and secret lover, Jan sees his reputation collapse when the authorities accuse him of murder.

Relying on a character of this type, placed in this context, the director finds herself managing a series of issues that are far from obvious. Was Mikolášek really a charlatan? The point of view offered seems contrary to this thesis and this already poses a series of reflections still valid today on the clash between drugs and natural remedies. Was Mikolášek a traitor? As told in the film, he made no distinction between his patients, treating poor people as well as Nazi affiliates. It was precisely this help of his homeland’s enemies that led him to clash with the communist authorities, with a portrait of these being anything but flattering.

But one of the most important themes is certainly that of Good and Evil which can coexist in the same soul. Mikolášek does not spare himself in helping others, but he is also capable of horrible gestures, which the director does not try to hide. We are therefore confronted with a particularly complex and contradictory protagonist, on whose skin we can see the metaphor of a century deeply torn between these two opposite poles. By addressing these issues, Charlatan – The power of the herbalist it therefore becomes an opportunity to reflect on a complex and unspoken historical period, on the clash between the human being and the State, between the true desire to help people and mere propaganda.

Loading... Advertisements

Charlatan – The power of the herbalist: the review of the film

In light of this, Holland’s new film is therefore more than just a biography. The desire to reconstruct an era and its atmosphere can be found in the oppressive way in which the characters are framed, in the dull colors and in the austerity of the staging. Everything tends to suggest the idea of ​​a dark context, where everyone is in constant danger. By contrast, Mikolášek’s memories of youth are rich in color, light and beauty. These are scenes that smell of fresh air, a necessary break before throwing yourself back into the abyss of the tension of the 1950s.

If from an image point of view Charlatan it is therefore particularly accurate, but the same cannot be said of certain narrative choices. In portraying Nazi hierarchs and Communist officials, one warns of excessive simplifications, which do not allow for a significant change of perspective in this regard. Therefore, the impression is that, grappling with particularly important issues and to be rediscovered, the director creates an aesthetically attractive film with an extremely interesting protagonist, without however having something new to say.