Charlene de Monaco and the most daring hairstyle ever seen in a royal

charlene of monaco She was always characterized by having short hair, just like her predecessor, the famous actress and Princess Consort of Monaco, Grace Kelly. However, the wife of Albert II went a step further and she dazzled everyone with a rebellious look, totally unexpected for a European royal.

The former swimmer shaved the sides of her head, a cut called “half shaved hair”, a punk and avant-garde look that was spectacular. A style very similar to that used by celebrities such as Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson, but it is the first time that a member of the Grimaldi family is revealed with such a look.

“It’s a very modern cut and it’s quite chic. In this case, as Charlene she has a slightly rounded face, she wears it correctly, tilted at the front so as not to enhance it even more. The advantage of this cut is that you don’t even need to comb it,” Maison hairdresser Eduardo Sánchez told Vanitatis.

And he added: “If you have straight hair, it looks good automatically, and if the hair has movement and some wave, it is also very flattering, with more volume at the top. In addition, you can already make a transition to even longer hair and not so shaved”.

Charlene from Monaco in South Africa. Source: Instagram @hshprincesscharlene

This haircut took place some time after his health complications began. It should be remembered that charlene of monaco He suffered from a severe ear, nose and throat infection, which caused “serious sinus and swallowing problems” and for six months he was unable to eat solid food, resulting in significant weight loss.

According to her Instagram account, in May 2021, the Princess of Monaco already had this look when she posted a photo in South Africa. In the image, she was seen with her hair shaved, helping to heal a rhino that was a victim of poaching in the area: “My sincere thanks for keeping our wildlife and rhinos safe. With all my love and respect “.

The stylist Gabriel Llano, who works at the Moncho Moreno salon, believes that shaving was a way he had charlene of monaco to rebel and break with the stereotypes of royalty. Today, the Princess Consort let her hair grow long, but in the latest photos she posted it is platinum, a much lighter color than she already had.

What did you think of the look of charlene of monaco?Would you dare to show it off?