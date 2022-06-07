Entertainment

Charlene de Monaco and the most daring hairstyle ever seen in a royal

charlene of monaco She was always characterized by having short hair, just like her predecessor, the famous actress and Princess Consort of Monaco, Grace Kelly. However, the wife of Albert II went a step further and she dazzled everyone with a rebellious look, totally unexpected for a European royal.

The former swimmer shaved the sides of her head, a cut called “half shaved hair”, a punk and avant-garde look that was spectacular. A style very similar to that used by celebrities such as Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson, but it is the first time that a member of the Grimaldi family is revealed with such a look.

