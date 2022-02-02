Charlene devoured by the disease weighs 46Kg: serious condition, unrecognizable

The health conditions of the Princess of Monaco, Charlene, are worrying: after the serious illness her weight has dropped drastically.

Continue the healing path of Charlene of Monaco in the Zurich clinic where she has been hospitalized since November. Her husband, Prince Albert, has made it clear in recent days that her recovery path is continuing in an encouraging way, but that it is still too early to get her home again, several weeks will still pass. Meanwhile the reigning prince of Monaco continues to commute between Montecarlowhere he manages the commitments and takes care of the two young children (Jacques and Gabriella), and the clinic where he goes to visit his wife and makes sure that she is well.

In recent days Alberto has participated in the traditional feast of Santa Devota together with the two children and his sister Carolina, who in this complicated period is taking the place of the princess both in institutional commitments and with her two grandchildren. The ceremony was also attended by Alberto’s ex, Nicole Coste, who is the mother of one of the prince’s adult children: Alexandre.

Charlene of Monaco: the rumors about her health are worrying

What we do know from the officer is that Charlene, after dental surgery in South Africa she developed a severe respiratory infection that forced her to undergo three more operations. In those months she was very ill, weak and even forced to feed with a straw. Her situation has greatly weakened her, causing her to lose a lot of weight. When she returned to Munich she weighed 50 kilos, 13 less than her standard weight.

According to British sources, in these 3 and a half months of the clinic the situation would not have improved, but it would have worsened. The tabloids have reported a rumor according to which Charlene would have lost another 4 kilos, coming to weigh 46. The conditional is a must in this case, given that it is rumors not confirmed by Palazzo Grimaldi. Indeed they go against what are the official communications, since they have made it known that the recovery path is actually progressing well. Alberto will certainly not be happy with these further rumors about his wife’s condition: in recent months he has repeatedly repeated that Charlene does not have an incurable disease and that she will soon return home.