Charlene of Monaco and her health conditions: the dramatic news

Charlene from Munich was isolated in a clinic in Switzerland due to her health conditions: let’s find out together how she is today

Charlene of Monaco she has always been considered “the unhappy princess”. A definition that is very reminiscent Lady Diana and her dramatic story of betrayals with Prince Charles. At the time, unfortunately, there was little regard for mental health and many things were considered whims: today, fortunately, certain problems are taken much more seriously and this is the case of Prince Albert’s wife. In fact, for some time now, she has been under the care of a clinic located in Switzerland.

Charlene of Monaco, her health conditions

Charlene hasn’t been able to attend several royal engagements in recent months, but there was great hope for her birthday. The subjects were convinced to see her again at home for the occasion, together with her husband and her beloved children.

Unfortunately this was not possible because of Charlene’s health conditions they are continuing to get worse. The princess has mental and physical ailments that prevent her from leaving the clinic and returning home to her beloved family who are waiting for her with open arms, hoping to see her again soon.

The best wishes to the Princess were made with a post on Instagram a few days ago: even if from a distance, her family will surely have found a way to make her feel his affection.

While waiting, we can only hope that he will recover soon. And that, next birthday, he will be able to celebrate it at home with his beloved children.