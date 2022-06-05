Charlene of Monaco as a couple: who is the husband of the princess consort?

Facebook

She was a South African swimmer in the past before entering the Monegasque princely family today. Having become the wife of Sovereign Prince Albert II of Monaco since 2011, the ex-swimmer is now known as Princess Charlene of Monaco. Read on for more info on Charlene Wittstock’s love life.

Charlena Wittstock in a relationship with Prince Albert II

Charlena Wittstock met Prince Albert for the very first time at a Monaco swimming tournament in 2000. Five years later, the ex-swimmer got in touch with the prince again to offer her condolences following the death of his father, Prince Rainier III. Already in 2006, Charlena and Albert began to appear publicly. The ex-swimmer participates very regularly in all the important events of the Principality of Monaco alongside Prince Albert II. It is only thus that our colleagues from the gala.fr site ended up revealing to us that Prince Albert II and Charlena Wittstock became a couple. This is a highly publicized romantic relationship. 1er July 2011, the two lovebirds were married civilly. Since December 10, 2014, they have founded a fulfilled family with the birth of twin children, Gabrielle and Jacques.

Who is Albert II, husband of Charlena Wittstock?

Albert II was born on March 14, 1958 in Monaco. Since April 6, 2005, he has been the 14th and current Sovereign Prince of Monaco. Currently, he is the husband of Princess Charlene of Monaco, with whom he had two twin children. As mentioned on the site voici.fr, the four now form a very happy little family.