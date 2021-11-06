Charlene of Monaco, as she became after her illness: the face of the princess today

Charlene of Monaco has been on the pages of all the world tabloids because of her absence from the principality but above all for the disease that has hit her, but how is she now?

The wife of Albert of Monaco has certainly covered the covers of main newspapers of all the world. There Princess he had a hard time and still is away from home.

A lot of news and rumors have circulated through public information regarding the family, the real reason for the expulsion and also on the health conditions of the woman: how are you today?

Charlene of Monaco: this is how she became after her illness

The former Olympic swimmer married to Albert of Monaco already from the first appearances with her husband aroused a lot of gossip and rumors. It has been questioned by the major newspapers that their story had been juggled for an heir and that in reality the princess was not in love with Alberto.

There beautiful South African is convolata a wedding with one of the most coveted bachelors of the time in 2011, but despite his life in the palace he continued to cultivate his true passions. In fact, the swimmer has always been an environmental activist and for years she has been fighting for animal protection.

Unfortunately, however, many scandals and alleged illegitimate children of her husband they have undermined his relationship with Alberto. Despite this, however, he has always shown great attachment to his family and especially to his two splendid children.

In the past year the princess has had a serious problem which forced her to stay in South Africa. The woman’s health has suffered a severe blow and many are wondering what really happened to her.

The truth

Charlene went to South Africa to support the conservation of rhinos but something happened that ruined the trip for a few days and turned it into an obligatory stay.

The swimmer had a collapse which was then attributed to a severe facial infection that attacked the nose, ears and throat. Although many hypotheses have been made and the international rumors gave up the marriage but the two interested they have always denied.

The woman was subjected to various surgeries which were necessary to stem the infection. A disease that has worn down the former athlete he has lost very weight and appears on social networks worn and tried.

To August received a visit from the family far away since months and appeared unrecognizable. The last operation seems to have been successful, as revealed by Albert of Monaco himself, Charlene has regained her strength and her conditions seem to be improving. Will the Princess return to the Palace soon?