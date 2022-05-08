Charlène of Monaco disappears again

Princess Charlene made a brief public appearance last weekend during the Formula E award that was held in the Principality. However, after more than 15 months absent from Monegasque public life, everything indicates that the princess has no intention of resuming her official agenda and that her sudden appearance was nothing more than a mirage, given that the wife of Prince Albert II was again absent from one of the most important appointments of the month.

Prince Albert II attended this Thursday the Arctic Ocean Gala in the city of Gothenburg in Sweden together with numerous aristocrats and well-known personalities on the international scene, but without his wife, since Charlene was once again absent from this important meeting. At this gala, the Monegasque sovereign shared with Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom, and with the actor Billy Zane at the inauguration of the ‘Ocean Project’ of the Perfect World Foundation.



Charlene of Monaco

In this project, Prince Albert shared with Ferguson the release of a captive duck and planted a tree for Attenborough Forest, named after British naturalist Sir David Attenborough.

Although Charlene has expressed her taste for fashion and is one of the royals best dressed in recent years, the truth is that she was also absent from one of the most anticipated fashion events of the season: The launch of the new Chanel cruise collection that took place in the Principality. The creative director of the firm, Virginie Viard, stated that the choice of Monaco for this launch was not a random decision, given that the firm has maintained a close relationship with the Principality for years: “For me, Monaco is a matter of feelings, above all. Those are Karl, Carolina, Charlotte (…) Monaco is inherent in Chanel’s history. We have lived so many happy moments there”Viard said. The parade was held at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel and featured a beach theme.



Charlene

Due to the absence of Charlene at the event, Carlota Casiraghi, who is an ambassador for Chanel worldwide, and Carolina de Monaco attended the impressive parade on behalf of the Grimaldi family.. Likewise, the parade also featured the participation of Tatiana Santo Domingo along with her daughter, India, Pauline Ducret and Carole Bouquet. The event was also attended by actresses Kristen Stewart and Tilda Swinton and film director Sophia Coppola. In addition to Princess Charlene, Stephanie of Monaco and Alexandra of Hannover were also absent from this gala. fashionist.

Although Charlene has disappeared from the public eye again, there is still hope that she will appear with her family at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, which will be held at the end of May.. A few days later there will be an event organized by Charlene’s foundation, the Water Bike Challenge and the acclaimed Baile de la Rosa to be held on July 8.