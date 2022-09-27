Entertainment

Charlene of Monaco distances herself from Emma Watson’s stepfather

Charlene of Monaco would have distanced herself from a friend, a relative with whom she was very flushed closer a few years ago.

The man in question is none other than Philip Green, whose son Brandon Green now shares the life of Emma Watson, the heroine of the “Harry Potter” saga.
Details on this man were delivered by the magazine Here which qualifies him as sulphurous.

This close friend of Charlene of Monaco, is a British businessman, raised to the rank of lord.

He is “known for organizing parties, let’s say, a little olé olé, was mainly condemned for having sexually harassed one of his employees and made racist remarks towards another of his employees. A really good guy, ”jokes the publication.

It is with this billionaire that the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco was spotted hyper accomplice two years ago on board a yacht.

It was part of a party organized by the Tag Heuer brand.
“Charlene is more of a contagious mood,” said “Oggi”, who assumed at the time that the happy mother of Jacques and Gabriella had not drunk only water. The Sovereign Prince of the Rock was at the party.

The photos released by Oggi magazine were taken aboard the Lionheart, a yacht owned by Emma Watson’s father-in-law.
But since then, the princely couple seems to have distanced itself from this lord.

Source link

