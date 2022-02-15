Charlene of Monaco, dramatic confirmation of her condition: panic in the principality

The latest revelation about Charlene of Monaco’s condition has spread panic in the principality.

2021 was a troubled year for Charlene of Monaco. Only recently a note released by Page Six told of a Charlène of Monaco in worrying conditions.

According to this indiscretion, the princess would have been subjected to surgeries that would have led her to lose a significant amount of weight.

When she returned home, her excessive weight loss was visible to everyone and the sources cited by the magazine spoke of a more serious situation than that made known by Palazzo Grimaldi. To counteract this revelation, the statements of Charlene’s father promptly arrived.

Michael Wittstock said in recent weeks that his daughter “will overcome everything and come out stronger”. The statements made to the South African newspaper You conveyed optimism to everyone. Dad Michael knows the temper of her daughter, who has a past as a swimmer and who has always accepted challenges and “very hard training”.

The challenges also continue in 2022. Charlene of Monaco will not be able to go home yet. Her return, estimated for the end of January, will postpone once again. The princess “weighs 46 kilos, or 4 kilos less than when she returned from South Africa”, are the latest rumors released by the Royal Central.

She has been hospitalized since November and will celebrate her 44th birthday there, in the Swiss clinic. She will surely not be alone, but her husband and her two children will join her on that special day: the twins Jacques and Gabriella. The Principality has always made a mystery of Charlene’s conditions while Alberto is a bit unbalanced: “The Princess suffers exclusively from problems related to the throat-nose system”.

The latest revelations about Charlene’s condition make the picture more tragic than it already is. In fact, it would seem that Alberto’s wife will remain hospitalized indefinitely, without a certain date for her resignation, because she is still weakened and in need of care.

