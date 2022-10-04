Charlene of Monaco forgets Albert in Paris

On the occasion of Paris fashion week, Charlène of Monaco made a small infidelity to Prince Albert to appear with a billionaire.

This is Bernard Arnault, the majority shareholder and chairman and CEO of the luxury group LVMH.

The one who appears alongside the Monegasque princess also owns the newspapers Les Échos and Le Parisien.

Since 2019, Bernard Arnault has been ranked among the top three richest men in the world.

It’s on the occasion of the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer show, as part of Paris Fashion Week. The day before, she attended the Akris fashion show.

In any case, she seems very comfortable.

The appearance of Prince Albert’s wife at this event sparked many reactions on social networks. His style is indeed praised.

“The class of Princess Charlene”, Magnificent”, “Royal…… Majesty”, “Trendy as always”.

And that would not fail to warm her heart as she has gone through a terrible period in recent months due to an infection in the ENT area. Jacques and Gabriella’s mother seems to be back on her feet.

