Charlene of Monaco, sensational: “Alberto made her sick”

Charlene of Monaco, sensational. The blame for her malaise lies with her husband Albert II. Here’s what she did. The truth finally comes out.

Truth revealed: Charlene of Monaco is sick because of Albert. This is what the sovereign of Monaco did so badly that his wife became ill.

Charlene of Monaco is sick: that’s the whole truth

For more than one year the princess of Monaco is at the center of attention due to her worrying health conditions.

After an infection that affected the throat, nose and ears, even affecting the brain and forcing the sovereign to undergo as many as 3 surgeries, everything seemed to have settled down and that Albert II’s wife was ready to return to the palace. This was not the case.

After a brief appearance in Monaco to meet the twins Jacques and Gabriellathe queen consort she was admitted to a clinic in Lugano for treatmentaccording to Albert II, a psychophysical exhaustion which severely weakened her. Finally the truth comes out: Charlene’s malaise was caused by the Monegasque sovereign. Here’s what he did to his wife.

All Alberto’s fault

Finally revealed the truth: the cause of psychophysical exhaustion from which he is struggling to recover the princess it was caused by none other than his wife Albert II.

According to the tabloids not only in France but around the world, the princess would still be dealing with numerous betrayals today lived in many years of relationship with the Monegasque sovereign.

Just a while ago, Charlene learned that her husband has an illegitimate third daughter. It’s about a girl born from a relationship that the sovereign had with a Brazilian woman.

According to Paris match, Albert II had this relationship while he was engaged to Charlene. It was an escapade with unexpected implications. The ruler of Monaco did not know that he was the father of a third daughter.

The prince refused to take the DNA test and although a trial had even been organized to clarify the matter legally, Albert II appealed to his diplomatic immunity which allows him to escape any civil or criminal case.

The illegitimate daughter tried to mend relations with her father also sending him a letter: “I don’t understand why I grew up without a father and now that I’ve found you you don’t want to see me anymore.”

In short, Charlene would be suffering from all of Alberto’s infidelities and the numerous legitimate children that sprout like mushrooms, certainly do not make his recovery path easier.