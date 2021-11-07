“Charlene of Munich pregnant at 43”, the revelation of the German media. Palazzo Grimaldi is silent

Charlene of Monaco pregnant at 43 years old? This is the news reported in these hours by some gossip sites that cite the foreign press, in particular the German magazine Freizeit – Monat And LC News. The Princess, who is still in South Africa hostage to a severe throat, nose and ear infection, he is expected to return home to the Principality in a few days. Could she then not be alone? Difficult to say, not only because this indiscretion has not received any confirmation from the person directly concerned or from the entourage of Palazzo Grimaldi, but above all because Charlene has been in a serious health situation for months. Anyway, if that were the case, it would be her third child. In fact, the Princess is already the mother of the twins, Jacques and Gabriella, born on 10 December 2014 from love with the Albert II of Monaco.

