World

“Charlene of Munich pregnant at 43”, the revelation of the German media. Palazzo Grimaldi is silent

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Charlene of Monaco pregnant at 43 years old? This is the news reported in these hours by some gossip sites that cite the foreign press, in particular the German magazine Freizeit – Monat And LC News. The Princess, who is still in South Africa hostage to a severe throat, nose and ear infection, he is expected to return home to the Principality in a few days. Could she then not be alone? Difficult to say, not only because this indiscretion has not received any confirmation from the person directly concerned or from the entourage of Palazzo Grimaldi, but above all because Charlene has been in a serious health situation for months. Anyway, if that were the case, it would be her third child. In fact, the Princess is already the mother of the twins, Jacques and Gabriella, born on 10 December 2014 from love with the Albert II of Monaco.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thanks,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Layla da Costa, the model found dead at 24 in her apartment in Bologna: “She never came out of the bathroom, maybe a heart attack”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Killed Afghan activist Frozan Safi, she had been missing for two weeks

24 hours ago

The CIA “spaceship” and its dangerous pilots

6 days ago

SCENARIO / Italy, the small “province” that dances between China and the USA

2 hours ago

“This is not a drill: it is code red for the Earth.” The appeal of Greta and three other activists falls on world leaders at COP26

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button