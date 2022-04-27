Following the elimination of the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 Playoffs, Kevin Durant attacked Charles Barkley for calling him out “bus passenger”, but the NBA legend was not silent and his answer came.

A new chapter in the sports battle between stars of the NBA and former players who are now commentators were written with the spicy crossing they had Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley during the elimination and sweep of the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

It all started with a harsh criticism from Barkley before the Boston Celtics won Game 4 against the Nets and eliminated them from the Playoffs. Charles not only pointed out that Durant wasn’t the best Golden State Warriors player in the 2017 and 2018 titles, he also noted that now KD is the “bus passenger” of the Brooklyn team. He did not play as the driver (leader).

Boom! The controversy broke out in 3, 2, 1 and such was the impact of Charles Barkley’s criticism of Kevin Durant that on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ program, the former player explained that he did not mean that KD was a bad player , except that did not play according to the Playoff scenario.

Kevin Durant cared little or nothing about Barkley’s rectification because he published a harsh attack against Charles with four photos on Instagram and a forceful message. Up to here came the conflict? Do not! The 1993 NBA MVP responded to the Brooklyn Nets star.

Charles Barkley was not silent and responded to Kevin Durant’s harsh attack

“I could put material on it. Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka, but KD is a great player. The only thing he wanted to say is that life is different when you drive the (team) bus.”, it was Charles Barkley’s response to Kevin Durant’s hard attack.