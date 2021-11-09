Charles de Foucauld will be saint next May 15th

The date has been set for the canonization ceremony of the French priest and six other blessed, decreed by the Pope last spring and postponed due to the pandemic

Paolo Ondarza – Vatican City

The rite of canonization of Charles de Foucauld and six other blessed will be celebrated on May 15, 2022. This was decided by Pope Francis who in the ordinary public consistory of last May 3, 2021 had decreed the canonizations without setting a date due to the pandemic. The Congregation for the Causes of Saints announced this in a press release released today.











Seven witnesses of the Gospel

Two women and five men will be elevated to the universal veneration of the Church. In addition to the French diocesan priest – who wished to be the “universal brother” for every person and who planted the seeds of the divine Word in the heart of the Sahara until the day of his assassination in 1916 – Maria Domenica Mantovani, co-founder and first superior general of the Institute of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family, who consecrated all of herself to the service of the poor, orphans and the sick, and Maria Francesca di Gesù, founder of the Capuchin Tertiary Sisters of Loano, tireless in proximity to the least, from Italy to Latin America

With them will also be canonized the priests Giustino Maria Russolillo, founder of the Society of Divine Vocations and of the Congregation of the Sisters of Divine Vocations, dedicated to vocational and family ministry, Luigi Maria Palazzolo, founder of the Institute of the Poverelle Sisters – Palazzolo Institute, active among young people in education and religious formation, and César de Bus, priest, founder of the Congregation of the Fathers of Christian Doctrine, model for all catechists. And finally Lazarus, known as Devasahayam, will be proclaimed saint, the first Indian layman to become blessed, converted to Christianity in adulthood and for this persecuted to the point of martyrdom.

Martyrdom and charity

Each of the new saints contributed to bringing the light of the Gospel to the world: with the heroic witness of martyrdom or in the exercise of charity and Christian virtues. “The saints – Pope Francis wrote in the tweet of last May 3 from his @Pontifex account in nine languages ​​- show us that one can always praise God, in good times and bad, because He is the faithful friend, and his love never fails “.