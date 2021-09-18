Charles Hoskinson of Cardano: DeFi space is in a bubble

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, believes the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is in a bubble. He said this in an interview on Sept. 17, adding that space won’t necessarily collapse because it’s in a bubble. He also noted that the buzz in the DeFi space means that people have seen the value in the industry and have a hard time evaluating this value.

Explaining why he believes DeFi is in a bubble, IOHK founder said some projects have small development teams, lack ample liquidity, but are worth billions of dollars. Hoskinson added that such projects are similar to unicorns in Silicon Valley. However, even the unicorns took several years to reach a valuation of $ 1 billion.

With the DeFi space, small projects are accomplishing this feat in a matter of weeks, proving that there is something fundamentally wrong with their valuations. To that end, Hoskinson expects some regression in the industry.

Furthermore, he believes that the unregulated wilderness and wilderness of the emerging sector will see US stock trading crackdown on the sector in the coming months or years. Therefore, the next generation of DeFi is up for grabs, as people will switch between protocols to find cheaper and more predictable networks.

He added that the search for protocols that support whatever legislation comes in the future will force developers to create more competitive networks. Hoskinson compared this impending change to the ICO revolution that has led to the emergence of different financing models.

Cardano positioning for the next generation of DeFi

In the interview, Hoskinson said:

Overall I am optimistic about the three to five year time horizon, but I think batteries are not included. We have to get to that stage. So we need governance, we need certification, we need insurance, we need regulation on these things, metadata, identities, these kinds of things. But then, at the same time, you have to decentralize.

According to him, none of the current networks that support DeFi met these requirements and at the same time maintained a semblance of decentralization. However, he claims that Cardano’s design is well equipped to accommodate the second wave of DeFi. While acknowledging that the technology sector is evolving rapidly, he believes Cardano has achieved the unthinkable to date.

Hoskinson added that Cardano has always played a game of the future. The sentiments come after Cardano completed the Alonzo hard fork on September 12, introducing the smart contract functionality to the network. With this update, Cardano can now host decentralized applications (dApps) in the DeFi space.