Charles Hoskinson responds to criticism of the partnership between Cardano and Coinfirm

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, responded to criticism of the partnership of the Cardano Foundation with Coinfirm, stating that it is a necessary step for the large-scale adoption of ADA.

The Cardano Foundation announced its partnership with the blockchain analytics company on August 24: Coinfirm’s tools will be used to ensure project compliance with frameworks such as the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive and the guidelines of the Financial Action Task Force:

“The tools and services provided by Coinfirm allow each exchange, custodian service and other third party entities to track the history of ADAs held in a wallet.”

However, not everyone welcomed the announcement. Weiss Crypto, a subsidiary of the financial rating firm Weiss Ratings, ha harshly criticized Cardano’s move:

“It seems that Cardano’s managers have decided to promote regulatory compliance of the ADA token by partnering with Coinfirm, a provider of anti-money laundering analysis. Really a bad move. Over-regulation is why the banking system has been suffocated to death. With this announcement, it appears that ADA is proudly proclaiming that it will follow in their footsteps. While still a free and decentralized network, this could make Cardano a censorship-prone, politicized and manipulated network. If the project is following this path, there are far better tools: Facebook Diem, CBDCs, other networks that will be born in the future. The main objective is to create a new financial and economic layer, free from the control and repression of those who have brought the world economy to the brink of total bankruptcy, now sustainable only thanks to a centrally planned, excessive and aggressive intervention. . “

Charles Hoskinson responded with a video message, noting that “the aim has always been to build in layers, build modules, build ecosystems“that allow compliance with local regulations:

“So while it doesn’t matter at the core of the system whether you live in the US, China, Japan, or anywhere else, what we can do is add identities, metadata, and other information that will allow for compliance with your domain. of application, regulated or not. […] And this is why such partnerships are important. They provide clarity. They provide a lot of business and technical requirements, allow us to make the best software for everyone and everywhere. They allow Cardano to achieve greater adoption in all sectors, regulated and unregulated, “

“So @WeissCrypto believes that the developers of Cardano and ALL of its users should simply hide from law enforcement and become fugitives. Yes, anti-money laundering laws are out of date to solve tomorrow’s problems, but it’s funny how some in the crypto industry think. to be untouchable and above the law. “