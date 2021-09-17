Charles Hoskinson: “Solana made waves”

A couple of weeks ago, the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, recognized the growth of Solana and was curious about learn more about this project. On August 30, he tweeted:

“Solana, it looks like you are generating waves. Congratulations. Where can I learn more? “

In his tweet, the co-founder of Solana, Raj Gokal, replied that his DMs are open. Charles’s next tweet suggests he sent a direct message to Raj.

Interoperability between Cardano and Solana

Among other responses, one that stands out is that of dcSpark:

“We mentioned Solana in the Milkomeda documentation for a reason. We are really excited about Milkomeda’s sidechains to accelerate the adoption of blockchain projects by developers ”.

dcSpark takes care of development of crypto ecosystems and was founded by Sebastien Guillemot, Nicolas Arqueros And Robert Kornacki they have all worked for EMURGO, the company behind the development of Yoroi, the famous wallet that supports Cardano.

In their response to Charles’s tweet, they said they had Solana mentioned in their documentation related to something called Milkomeda, which seems to involve sidechains that aim for greater interoperability between blockchains:

“As the latest generation of blockchains (Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, etc.) all tackle scalability in their own way, there is little value to be gained from implementing sidechains or rollups attempting to increase throughput. What these blockchains lack, however, are robust developer communities and the general adoption that Ethereum has managed to acquire ”. “Milkomeda addresses this problem by building sidechains with alternative VMs connected to the L1 mainchains that use their cryptocurrency as a core asset. In other words, taking Cardano as an example, Milkomeda will allow the distribution of sidechains that connect directly to the mainchain and use wADA (wrapped ADA) as an asset to pay transaction fees ”.

The toxicity of the crypto community

It is commendable to see projects that communicate with each other and hopefully collaborate for making the crypto space a more mature environment.

This, unfortunately, cannot be said of the crypto community, often very toxic. Many people act like in a stadium, shouting that their crypto is the best and all the others are shitcoins.

One such critic was @mdudas, who tweeted:

“Solana down 14% after not working for half a day. Cardano valued at 76 billion dollars without ever having worked ”.

His claim is clearly false in that the Cardano network has been running for years, adding new features with each update. L’hard fork Mary added the possibility of issue tokens, including NFTs, while the most recent hard fork Alonzo introduced the possibility to execute smart contracts.

This kind of tribalism within the cryptocurrency space is very natural for humans, but that’s not necessarily a good thing: we shouldn’t fall prey to fallacy “Appeal to nature”.

In addition to reaching the technological maturity, it seems that this nascent space requires some intellectual maturity, and in this sense, Charles is often exemplary.

To the tweet mentioned above, he replied:

“You know it’s easy enough to win when you are underestimated and ignored. It is actually the greatest gift you can ever receive. You all stay hungry ”.

This is somewhat reminiscent of the famous quote:

“First they ignore you, then they mock you, then they fight you. Then you win ”.

Which is often repeated as a mantra by the entire cryptocurrency industry in relation to the centralized financial system.