Charles III, the new king of the United Kingdom

London – The new head of state of the United Kingdom will be named after Charles IIIafter the death of the queen elizabeth iiThe British Prime Minister announced on Thursday Liz Truss.

“Today the crown passes, as it has for over a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III.” the prime minister said in a statement to the country at the official Downing Street residence.

“Earlier this week, at the age of 96, she remained determined to fulfill her duties when she appointed me as her 15th” head of government of the country, she added.

”Throughout his life he has visited more than 100 countries and has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends from across the United Kingdom, the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth, former colonies) and the world to celebrate his extraordinary life of service”, she stressed.

While, Charles III, the oldest person to assume the British throne, issued the following statements:

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a time of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We deeply regret the death of a beloved sovereign and a very dear mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was held.”

No date has been set for his coronation.

After an apprenticeship that began as a child, Charles III embodies the modernization of the British monarchy. He was the first heir not educated at home, the first to earn a college degree, and the first to grow up under the increasingly intense gaze of the media as deference to royalty faded.

In addition, he distanced himself from many with his complicated divorce from the much-loved Princess Diana, and by bending the rules that prohibit royalty from intervening in public affairs, getting into debates on issues such as environmental protection and architectural conservation. ,

“Now he finds himself, if you will, in the fall of his life, having to think carefully about how he projects his image as a public figure,” said historian Ed Owens. “She’s not nearly as popular as her mother.”