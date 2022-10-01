Charles III: why we compare him to Cristiano Ronaldo

This Tuesday, September 27, King Charles III unveiled his new royal logo. And as the newspaper notes The Sunthis new emblem looks like two drops of water to that of the famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Britain’s new ruler, King Charles III, now has a new royal logo. As of Tuesday, September 27, and following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, the new CRIII badge will gradually replace the previous EIIR logo. From now on, we will no longer see the historical emblem of the sovereignbut the news of King Charles III, which will be affixed both to the facade of government buildings such as ministries, but also to the post boxes of the kingdom.

According to our colleagues from the British media The Sun, King Charles III would have appealed to the famous College of Heralds for the creation of several logos and he would have chosen one of them. Problem: this would be a very close copy, even a true copy, of the famous logo of football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays under the colors of Manchester United. On social networks, the internet fans of the fivefold Ballon d’Or have not failed to compare the two emblemsnot without humor.

A possible confusion between the two logos?

Although the two logos look very similar, however, they differ in a lot of details scattered here and there. First of all, the logo of the new golden sovereign and it is composed of the letter C (initial of “Charles”) and the letter R (initial of “Rex”, or “king” in Latin), surmounted by a crown. While the Portuguese footballer’s “CR7” monogram is black and was created with his initials and the 7, his jersey number, all enhanced with a football.

These small formal differences are to be added to the fact that the two logos do not have the same vocation at all. The Cristiano Ronaldo logo is used exclusively for commercial purposes for advertisements and the sale of derivative articles, such as perfume, sunglasses, or leather shoes. While the badge of the new King Charles III will only be used in the UK for official documents, or will appear on government buildings and mailboxes. Despite the doubt sown on the Internet, it will therefore be difficult to confuse the King of England and that of the round ball!

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias

Photo credits: Dana Press / Bestimage