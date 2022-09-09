Charles III’s first address to the nation (and the world) as King of the United Kingdom

The first message from King Carlos III: I renew the promise of service 8:47

(CNN) — King Charles III delivered his first public speech as the new British monarch on Friday, just one day after ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.



The king has made numerous public speeches during his time as heir, but this Friday’s is perhaps the most important of his life so far, and began with a tribute to his mother.

Dressed in a black suit and tie, Charles said Queen Elizabeth “sacrificed herself for duty, dedication and devotion.”

“In his life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition coupled with that fearless embrace of progress that makes us great as nations,” the king said.

Sitting behind a desk, a photo of his mother prominently displayed to his left, he vowed to follow in her footsteps and serve his people.

“And whatever your background or whatever your beliefs, I will strive to serve you with loyalty, respect and love. As I have throughout my life,” he said.

Carlos also took time to talk about his family, saying: “I have the loving help of my dear wife, Camilla,” before discussing his sons William, whom he referred to as the Prince of Wales, and Harry, as well as their wives Catherine and Meghan.

“With Catherine at her side, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will no doubt continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre, where vital help can be rendered,” the king said.

He also said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

The fact that the new king took the time to mention his youngest son and his wife will be significant given his decision to step away from his royal duties in 2020.

He ended on a personal note, with another message to the late queen. “To my dear mother, as we begin her last great journey, I just want to say this: Thank you.”

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations that you have served so diligently all these years.”