Charles is the new king of the United Kingdom

Carlos is the new king of the United Kingdom after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new head of state of the United Kingdom will be named after Charles III, after the death of Queen Elizabeth IIBritish Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

“Today the Crown passesas it has done for over a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III,” the prime minister said in a statement to the country at the official Downing Street residence.

The UK is “devastated” and in “shock” at the death of the queen at Balmoral, Scotland, aged 96, he said, and described the sovereign as a source of “stability” and “strength” for the country.

Elizabeth II was “the rock” of the modern United Kingdom, accessing the throne after World War II, added Truss, who took over as prime minister last Tuesday after holding the required audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle.

“Earlier this week, at the age of 96, she remained determined to fulfill her duties when she appointed me as her 15th” head of government of the country, he added.

“Throughout his life he has visited more than 100 countries and has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends from across the United Kingdom, the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth, former colonies) and the world to celebrate his extraordinary life of service, “he stressed.

“It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy,” said Truss, who ended her statement with “Hail the King,” like the national anthem, which now changes from “God Save the Queen” to “God Save the King”.