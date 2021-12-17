Charles Leclerc, goodbye Ferrari? “The clause in the contract”, very heavy rumors from Maranello – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia December 16, 2021

The pit stop with the first Safety Car cut his legs, giving him 10th place in Abu Dhabi. And with Carlos Sainz in the end ahead of him among the drivers in the championship – the Spaniard also finished on the podium as well as Lando Norris – the season for Charles Leclerc it is not over of the best. Second The Gazzetta dello Sport, in 2022 Ferrari is called to victory if it wants to hold onto the Monegasque driver, because the arrival of the former McLaren driver has created a new antagonism that perhaps was not expected. The Little Prince, at the end of 2019, had rightly been invested with the role of leader, after the resounding victories at Spa and Monza in the season of his debut with Ferrari, when he had also obtained seven pole positions and eight other podiums. But Sainz was able to stand up to him very well, especially in the race, the strong point of the Spaniard, who is nicknamed “Smooth Operator” for his ability to manage the race.





Charles still intends to win with Ferrari and is locked in a contract until 2024, but a termination clause would be envisaged if Ferrari does not finish at least third among the Constructors in 2022, as this year. Therefore, writes Rosea, “in order to keep it tight and avoid temptations elsewhere (for example at Mercedes if Hamilton were to retire), it is necessary for the red to be competitive and that the rider feels the trust and consideration from the team as at the beginning “.





This is why next season will be “a key year both for the relaunch of Ferrari and for Leclerc’s definitive success. In addition, a possible return of Jean Todt to Maranello in the role of super consultant he would change the scenarios “.