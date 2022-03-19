Charles Leclerc takes pole position from Max Verstappen in Bahrain

Leclerc and Ferrari slap the table quickly; Verstappen and Red Bull are chasers again

The Monegasque charles leclerc (ferrari) will be out first this Sunday on the Bahrain Grand Prix which is disputed in the circuit of sakhir and that opens the World Cup Formula 1where this Saturday he was the best in the qualifying session, ahead of his Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz who finished third.

charles leclerc24, achieved his tenth pole position since running in the F1 covering the 5,412 meters of the track on the outskirts of manama -the capital of the country- in one minute, 30 seconds and 558 thousandths, 123 less than the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), last world champion, who will start second; and that it improved in only six thousandths the time of Carlos Sainzwhich will start from the second row, side by side Red Bullthat of the Mexican Czech Perez.

Czech Perez he lost his last chance by making a mistake in the third sector of the circuit. But it was enough not to lose his starting box.

The other Spaniard, the double Asturian world champion FFernando Alonso (Alpine), will start eighth, from the fourth row; and next to the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Hass), who is having an outstanding weekend back in F1; Magussen replaces Nikita Mazepinwho left the American organization during the preseason.

Charles Leclerc leaves the Ferrari in first position in qualifying for Bahrain. Getty

Both will start behind seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and his former teammate, the Finn Valtteri Bottasnow in Alfa Romeowhich will start from the third row.

From the fifth they will face the first race of the World Championship Formula 1 -scheduled for 57 laps, to complete a 308.2 kilometer route- the Englishman George Russellnew pilot Mercedes; and the french Pierre Gasley (Alpha Taurus).

It was an exciting qualifying session, with several surprises. Mercedesat least this weekend, doesn’t look like the dominant team it has been since 2014. Lewis Hamilton warned that they were not to win. Hassas has been said, has taken a step forward alongside Alfa Romeo. McLaren and Aston-Martin on the other hand, it seems to have problems (both are powered by the Mercedes engine). none McLaren slipped into Q3, when a year ago both cars started in the top 10.

Exit Training Bahrain Grand Prixthe first test of F1, which takes place this Sunday at the circuit of sakhir:

– FIRST ROW:

.1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:30.558

.two. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:30.681

– SECOND ROW:

.3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:30,687

.4. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:30,921

– THIRD ROW:

.5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:31.238

.6. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:31,560

– FOURTH ROW:

.7. Kevin Magnussen (DIN/Haas) 1:31,808

.8. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:32.195

– FIFTH ROW:

.9. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:32,216

10. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpha Tauri) 1:32,338

– SIXTH ROW:

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:31,782

12. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 1:31,998

– SEVENTH ROW:

13. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:32,008

14. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1:32,664

– EIGHTH ROW:

15. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 1:33,543

16. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Alpha Tauri) 1:32,750

– NINTH ROW:

17. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Aston Martin) 1:32,777

18. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 1:32.945

– TENTH ROW:

19. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1:33,032

20. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:33,634.

With information from EFE.