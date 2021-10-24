News

Charles Martinet wants to be the voice of Mario “until death”

Although Chris Pratt will be the voice of the Italian-American plumber in the animated Illuminations movie coming next year, for the majority of Nintendo fans around the world, the one and only voice of Super Mario will be that of Charles Martinet. The mascot, although it was born well before the N64 era, its voice is audible for the first time in the 3D title of the franchise dating back to 1996 and it is from that moment that its voice actor has joined the Nintendo family, dubbing that character in virtually all of his appearances, including spin-offs. Also, even if we won’t hear him speak from the mouth of the hero in red, he will still be present through several voice cameos throughout the film.

During the Fan Expo Canada that took place in these days, Martinet held a Q&A session about his role as the official voice actor of Mario, and a fan asked how long he still wanted his voice to be. The answer, while imaginable, was a reassurance stating that he wanted to keep his job as long as he can. Quoting his words: “I want to voice Mario until i drop dead”, translated: “I want to dub Mario to the death”; Of course, he also stated that if one day he “will no longer be able” to carry out his task, he will be happy to pass the baton.

Source: NintendoLife

Charles Martinet

