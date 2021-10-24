News

Charles Martinet wants to give Mario a voice for as long as possible

Maybe it was Chris Pratt Cast as Super Mario In Illumination’s next animated film, due out next year, but for the vast majority of Nintendo fans around the world, Mario’s original voice will always be Charles Martinet.

Even though he voiced the Nintendo mascot first The era of the N64, his voice was first heard in the 1996 video game release, Super Mario 64. Since then, he has been the voice of the character in all major releases and has also contributed to all Mario pop-up shows, such as the Mario Kart series and Mario Party.

How long will it last, though? in a Van Canada This weekend, Martinet held a question and answer session about his rise to fame as Mario and asked a fan how long he would continue to voice Mario. While his answer may not necessarily be a surprise to hear, it’s at least reassuring to know that he’ll be stuck for as long as possible. Here it is, courtesy nozzle game:

“I want to give Mario a voice until I fall dead.”

Of course, if he “can’t” take on this iconic role anymore, he’s happy to hand it over to someone else:

If one day I think I can’t do this anymore, I would tell Nintendo to try and find someone else.

While Charles Marinet won’t be voicing Mario in the next animated film, he’s still involved and it looks like he’ll be doing several great voiceovers throughout the film.

Are you happy to know that Charles wants to stay in the role of Mario for as long as possible? What do you think of him not having the lead role in the upcoming film? Leave a comment below.

