Charles Martinet would like to voice Mario for the rest of his life

Oh mama!

There Mario’s voice in Nintendo games it is one of the most iconic, untouchable within the videogame landscape. This is probably also why the announcement of Chris Pratt as Mario’s voice actor in the film due out next year has aroused a lot of perplexity from the community: the voice of Super Mario, from what time has it been, has always been that of Charles Martinet.

The American actor voiced the world’s most famous plumber in all titles in the main series, starting with Super Mario 64, and has also contributed in some spin-offs like Mario Kart and Mario Party.

Gamecrater reported a Q&A session in which the actor was interviewed during the FAN EXPO Canada: Limited Edition, and some statements from Mario’s voice caused a certain uproar. Charles Martinet, in fact, he is so tied to Mario’s character that he feels bound to him, and from not wanting to retire.

I want to keep voicing Mario until I die. […] When the day comes when I no longer feel able to do this, I will tell Nintendo to find someone else. Charles Martinet

True, Charles Martinet will not be voicing Mario in the Illumination-produced film due out next year, but the actor is still present in the cast of the film, even if its role has not been specified.

What do you think of Charles Martinet’s determination? Are you happy that Mario’s voice is destined to remain intact as long as Martinet is among us?